Several days after a Greek protest note, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has apologized for the discovery of an explosives-laden sea drone off the vacation island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea. "The Ukrainian side apologizes for the incident and emphasizes that it is due to circumstances caused by the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine," wrote Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhij Tychyj on the X platform. This shows that the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine also poses a threat to neighboring European states and the world. At the same time, Kiev thanked Greece for the support it has provided to the Eastern European country since the start of the war in 2022.

Back in May, fishermen discovered an unmanned boat about six meters long with a running engine off the Greek Mediterranean island of Lefkada. Around 100 kilograms of explosives were discovered on the boat, which the authorities identified as Ukrainian. The coast guard neutralized the explosive device with a controlled explosion. In its protest note, Athens spoke of a threat to maritime safety and a risk to civilians and demanded an official statement from Kiev.

Ukrainian naval drone base in western Libya?

The Mediterranean island of Lefkada is located over 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian coast. Ukraine, which borders the Black Sea, has no access to the Mediterranean. According to unconfirmed media reports, the Ukrainian military has repeatedly deployed naval drones from a base in western Libya against ships of the so-called Russian shadow fleet. According to these reports, a Russian liquefied gas tanker on its way to Egypt was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones east of Malta at the beginning of March. The severely damaged ship then drifted in the Mediterranean for several weeks without a crew.