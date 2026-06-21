According to official reports, at least four people were killed in the Kerch area on the Russian-annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea during new, massive Ukrainian drone attacks. Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, reported on Telegram this morning that 28 people were also injured in the attacks. He did not provide any details.

According to reports on social media, there were several explosions and fires in various regions of the peninsula. A fire broke out at the fuel terminal in the port city of Kerch, and a large cloud of smoke hangs over the region, the Telegram channel “Krymski Veter” reported this morning. These reports cannot be independently verified.

Authorities also announced overnight that the Crimean Bridge between Kerch and the Russian mainland had been closed to vehicular traffic. The port of Kavkaz on the Russian side of the Kerch Strait is also said to have been hit during the attack. A fuel terminal and an oil depot are also located there. For weeks, Ukraine has been attempting to cut off Crimea’s supplies through a series of escalating attacks.

No Gasoline for Drivers

There is a gasoline crisis on the peninsula. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol appointed by Moscow, announced on Telegram this morning that fuel deliveries were continuing to be delayed. He announced that the gasoline allocation for drivers scheduled for Sunday would have to be canceled. Refueling is only available for emergency services.

The tourism industry in Crimea expects millions of vacationers to stay away this summer due to the Ukrainian attacks and the supply crisis. Russia annexed Crimea back in 2014 and has been using it as a bridgehead in its war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for more than four years.