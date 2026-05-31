Ukraine again attacked oil facilities in Russia with drones during the night. An oil storage facility near the city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov and a refinery in Saratov on the Volga came under fire, reported the online newspaper "Ukrajinska Pravda". Russian authorities have partially confirmed the hits. Judging by the images circulating online, the attack is likely to have serious consequences, especially in Saratov.

"According to preliminary information, there is damage to civilian infrastructure objects," wrote the governor of Saratov, Roman Bussargin, on Telegram. He did not give any details. The refinery in Saratov belongs to the state-owned oil company Rosneft, which is headed by Igor Sechin, a close confidant of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The plant has already been the target of Ukrainian attacks in the past.

The governor of Rostov, Yuri Slyussar, confirmed on Telegram that an oil storage facility near Taganrog in the Matveyev-Kurgan district had caught fire. He wrote on Telegram that the firefighting work was continuing.

Ukrainian drones also hit a distribution point of an oil pipeline in the Kirov region, almost 800 kilometers east of Moscow, according to the Ukrainian military. This pipeline transports crude oil from Siberia to the Russian Baltic Sea ports and to Belarus. The Russian authorities confirmed the attack, but gave no further details apart from a fire.

According to the Russian military, more than 200 Ukrainian drones were intercepted during the night. Drone attacks are now part of everyday life in the war ordered by Putin more than four years ago and are used by both sides. They repeatedly attack objects deep in the enemy's hinterland.