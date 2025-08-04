The Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) has reportedly carried out a successful cyberattack on the Russian nuclear submarine "Knyaz Poscharskiy". Highly sensitive documents were captured, including combat instructions and technical construction plans.
The submarine belongs to the Borei-A class and is a key component of Russia's nuclear deterrent.
According to an official HUR statement on Telegram, the documents obtained include comprehensive technical, operational and personnel-related information.
The documents are said to contain these details:
Full lists of names of crew members, including their positions, qualifications and physical fitness
Combat manuals and daily operational plans
Schematic diagrams of the ship's combat systems, survival infrastructure and internal crew hierarchy
Shipboard protocols for casualty evacuation, cargo transfer and towing procedures
Technical documents, including an official report on a deformed communication buoy, listing the organizations and commission members involved
In addition, HUR was given access to excerpts from the submarine's internal schedule book, which regulates daily combat and routine activities on board the vessel
Ukrainian intelligence stated that the information obtained could help identify technical weaknesses of the entire submarine class. This is crucial for debunking Russia's "imperial myth". Independent confirmation of the attack is still pending and Moscow has not yet commented on it.
Nuclear reactor as propulsion
The "Knyaz Poscharskiy" was only commissioned at the end of July, with Kremlin leader Putin personally attending the ceremony. This underlines the importance of the submarine for Russian military strategy. Putin emphasized the role of strategic submarines as a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and announced that further nuclear-powered submarines would be put into service by 2030.
The submarine is 170 meters long, has a displacement of around 24,000 tons and is powered by a nuclear reactor. It is armed with intercontinental missiles and torpedoes and is part of the Northern Fleet in Gadzhiyevo.
The Arctic is of central importance to Russia, both militarily and economically. Russia has a dense network of military bases there and uses the region for strategic exercises.
Climate change is opening up new shipping routes that should make Russia less dependent on the West. At the same time, competition is growing with China, which is pursuing its own plans for the region. In addition to its military presence, Moscow is also seeking access to the Arctic's huge reserves of raw materials.