The Ukrainian secret service reports a successful hacker attack on the new Russian nuclear submarine "Knyaz Poscharskiy". There has been no confirmation from Moscow so far.

HUR is said to have gained access to extensive technical and operational secret documents.

The captured data reportedly contains detailed information about the crew, combat instructions, technical weaknesses and internal processes of the strategically important submarine. Show more

The Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) has reportedly carried out a successful cyberattack on the Russian nuclear submarine "Knyaz Poscharskiy". Highly sensitive documents were captured, including combat instructions and technical construction plans.

The submarine belongs to the Borei-A class and is a key component of Russia's nuclear deterrent.

According to an official HUR statement on Telegram, the documents obtained include comprehensive technical, operational and personnel-related information.

The documents are said to contain these details: Full lists of names of crew members, including their positions, qualifications and physical fitness

Combat manuals and daily operational plans

Schematic diagrams of the ship's combat systems, survival infrastructure and internal crew hierarchy

Shipboard protocols for casualty evacuation, cargo transfer and towing procedures

Technical documents, including an official report on a deformed communication buoy, listing the organizations and commission members involved

In addition, HUR was given access to excerpts from the submarine's internal schedule book, which regulates daily combat and routine activities on board the vessel Show more

Ukrainian intelligence stated that the information obtained could help identify technical weaknesses of the entire submarine class. This is crucial for debunking Russia's "imperial myth". Independent confirmation of the attack is still pending and Moscow has not yet commented on it.

Nuclear reactor as propulsion

The "Knyaz Poscharskiy" was only commissioned at the end of July, with Kremlin leader Putin personally attending the ceremony. This underlines the importance of the submarine for Russian military strategy. Putin emphasized the role of strategic submarines as a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and announced that further nuclear-powered submarines would be put into service by 2030.

The submarine is 170 meters long, has a displacement of around 24,000 tons and is powered by a nuclear reactor. It is armed with intercontinental missiles and torpedoes and is part of the Northern Fleet in Gadzhiyevo.

The Arctic is of central importance to Russia, both militarily and economically. Russia has a dense network of military bases there and uses the region for strategic exercises.

Climate change is opening up new shipping routes that should make Russia less dependent on the West. At the same time, competition is growing with China, which is pursuing its own plans for the region. In addition to its military presence, Moscow is also seeking access to the Arctic's huge reserves of raw materials.

