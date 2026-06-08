A video shows the attack on the Chonhar Bridge. Screenshot

Ukraine says it has attacked a key supply route to occupied Crimea. Damage to the Chonhar Bridge is making Russian supplies more difficult. At the same time, there are increasing reports of fuel shortages on the peninsula.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukraine has attacked the Chonhar Bridge, an important link between Russian-controlled territory and Crimea.

According to the occupation authorities, the roadway was severely damaged and the bridge remains closed for the time being.

At the same time, Kiev reports further attacks on fuel depots and supply routes in Crimea. Show more

The Ukrainian armed forces are increasing the pressure on the Russian supply lines to the occupied Crimea. On Sunday night, the Chonhar Bridge, one of the most important links between the Russian-controlled areas in southern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula, was hit.

According to Vladimir Saldo, the occupation representative deployed by Moscow, the bridge's roadway was severely damaged. Photos show large holes in the concrete deck. According to the authorities, it is currently unclear when the connection can be used again.

One of only four connections

The Chonhar Bridge is one of the few important transport routes to Crimea. If the route is closed, Russian supplies will be forced to take longer detours.

This means that the crossings at Armjansk and Perekop and the Kerch Bridge are still available. However, tankers are no longer allowed to cross the Kerch Bridge, which is making supplies even more difficult.

Fuel supply under pressure

According to Ukrainian sources, the strategy is not limited to individual attacks. The special unit "Code 9.2" claimed responsibility for the attack on the bridge and stated that they were aware of the movements of Russian troops and supply convoys.

ONE DOWN-- 2 TO GO: @bayraktar_1love provide this footage of today's UKR strike on the Chongar Bridge connecting Crimea to the mainland. Watch the FP-1/FP-2 drones striking the bridge -- Behemoth UAVs were also used during the operation. See below.pic.twitter.com/DRIDkmvM3C — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) June 7, 2026

At the same time, Kiev reported further attacks on fuel depots in Crimea. Among other things, an oil depot near Semikolodesjanska and an oil terminal in the port of Feodossija are said to have been attacked.

The information cannot be independently verified at present.

Reports of bottlenecks

Several media outlets are now reporting problems with fuel supplies in Crimea. According to these reports, there are long queues at petrol stations. In some cases, tourists are said to need special vouchers in order to obtain enough fuel for their return journey.

If the attacks on bridges, depots and transport routes continue, this could put further strain on Russian logistics in Crimea. The Ukrainian side has already announced that further operations are to follow.