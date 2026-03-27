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190 million ship badly damaged Ukraine hits Putin's icebreaker in the Baltic Sea

Sven Ziegler

27.3.2026

The Russian icebreaker "Purga" was apparently hit by Ukraine.
The Russian icebreaker "Purga" was apparently hit by Ukraine.
X / Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

A drone attack far behind the front line causes a stir: A Russian icebreaker is hit in the Baltic Sea. Pictures show the ship badly damaged in port.

27.03.2026, 08:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ukraine reports a drone attack on a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea.
  • The icebreaker "Purga" is said to have been badly damaged in the port of Vyborg.
  • An important energy port also catches fire, some of the information cannot be verified.
Show more

An attack far from the actual front line is creating new momentum in the war: Ukrainian forces say they have hit a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea. As the "Kyiv Independent" reports, the patrol icebreaker "Purga" was severely damaged in a drone attack in the port of Vyborg.

The town is located near the Finnish border, around 1000 kilometers from Ukraine. If the attack is confirmed, it would be one of the most far-reaching strikes against Russian targets in this region to date.

Images circulating on social networks are said to show the ship after the attack. They show a clearly damaged icebreaker that is tilted to one side in the harbor. However, these images have yet to be independently verified.

"Purga" belongs to the FSB secret service

The ship in question is a multi-purpose model of the so-called Project 23550 class. These units combine classic icebreaker functions with military tasks. According to the specialist portal "Naval News", they can break through ice up to 1.7 meters thick and are used for patrols, logistics and rescue missions, among other things.

The "Purga" belongs to the border protection variant of this project and is assigned to the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB. Unlike the more heavily armed naval version "Ivan Papanin", it is primarily designed for surveillance and security tasks.

At the same time as the attack on the ship, Russia reported a massive wave of drone attacks. The Ministry of Defense speaks of 389 drones intercepted in several regions - these figures cannot be independently verified either.

A strategically important energy port was also hit. According to reports, a fire broke out in Ust-Luga, a major export terminal on the Baltic Sea. Large quantities of oil and other raw materials are shipped through the facility every day. Operations were temporarily interrupted.

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