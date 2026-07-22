With a new army chief, Ukraine aims to significantly increase the pressure on Putin. At the same time, Ukrainian drones have once again struck logistics centers and an oil depot in Russia.

Here's what it's all about Ukraine is restructuring its military leadership: Army Chief Drapatyj announces more offensives and attacks on Russian territory.

At the same time, Ukrainian drones struck logistics centers belonging to the online retailer Wildberries, as well as an oil depot in Russia.

While President Volodymyr Zelenskyy describes the attacks as a military success, the Kremlin accuses Ukraine of carrying out terrorist attacks against civilian targets. Summary created with

The new Ukrainian Chief of the General Staff, Mykhailo Drapatyj, says he has been given “clear tasks” by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Continue and intensify offensive operations in all areas,” Drapatyj wrote on his Facebook page. This reportedly includes new operations deep inside Russian territory and the technological modernization of the armed forces.

Drapatyj thanked Zelenskyy for appointing Ihor Skybjuk as Chief of the General Staff. He has known Skybjuk since 2022. “We have a difficult task ahead of us, so we’re moving forward without making grandiose promises,” wrote the major general. Responsibility will be taken for decisions, and soldiers on the front lines will be treated with respect.

Against the backdrop of street protests against the former army chief, Olexander Syrskyj, Zelenskyy has replaced Syrskyj with Drapatyj. The major general, who is 17 years younger, is expected to employ more modern methods of warfare and leadership. Under Syrskyj, Kyiv recently lost control of the key city of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

This is the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyj, at the press office of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Keystone

Attacks on Wildberries Warehouses

Meanwhile, according to authorities, one person was killed and at least 15 others were injured in new Ukrainian drone attacks on facilities belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer and on an oil depot. This time, logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk in southern Russia were hit, Tatjana Kim, the founder of Wildberries, announced on Telegram this morning. Unverified footage purportedly showing the massive fires was circulating on social media.

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The governor of the Krasnodar Region, Veniamin Kondratyev, reported that one person was killed in an attack on an oil depot in Armavir. In addition, ten people were reportedly injured in the attack on the Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar. Earlier reports had mentioned three people injured.

The governor of the Stavropol Region, Vladimir Vladimirov, said five people were injured in the fire in Nevinnomyssk. The newspaper *Kommersant* reported, based on expert estimates, that about seven percent of Wildberries’ warehouse capacity is now unusable.

Zelenskyy Praises Attacks as a Success

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again justified the attacks as part of the defensive struggle against Russia’s war of aggression. “The targets included logistics centers involved in supplying the Russian army with components for drones, navigation equipment, and other gear, as well as an oil depot,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Black Sea and the neighboring Sea of Azov, a tanker and four dry cargo ships were also struck. He thanked the armed forces “for these successes. We are quite rightly shifting the war back to Russia.”

In recent days, Ukraine had also set fire to Wildberries logistics centers in the Moscow and Tambov regions. A total of eight people died and dozens were injured. Russian investigators accused Ukraine of targeting civilian facilities with terrorist attacks. Russia, too, had attacked logistics centers in Ukraine.

Kremlin Accuses Ukraine of Terrorism

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday—just days after the deadly attacks—that the situation was not easy for the mail-order company and its customers. Many small and medium-sized businesses use the logistics centers as warehouses for their goods and pay rent to Wildberries; many of them now see their very existence threatened.

Zelenskyy claimed that goods subject to Western sanctions were being stored there, goods that could be used for both civilian and military purposes. Russian commentators suggested that Ukraine was primarily trying to stir up public opposition to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s war.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov denied that Wildberries warehouses were being used to supply the Russian military. “The Kyiv regime continues its attacks on civilian targets; that is the terrorist nature of the Kyiv regime,” he said. Ukraine has been defending itself against Moscow’s war of aggression for more than four years—including through drone strikes on Russian targets.

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