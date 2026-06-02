The number of civilian deaths in Ukraine following the devastating Russian attack last night has risen to 18, according to the authorities.

The bodies of a woman and an eight-year-old boy were recently recovered from the rubble in the megacity of Dnipro, the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Olexander Hansha, wrote on Telegram.

This means that twelve people are dead in Dnipro alone, including three children. 37 people were injured there. Further victims are believed to be under the collapsed blocks of houses.

The death toll is also rising in the capital Kiev. "One injured person has died in hospital," announced Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He later put the number of victims in Kiev at 6 dead and 66 injured.

During the night, Russia had fired at Ukraine with drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons. In this context, the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke of a retaliatory action aimed at military and military-related targets in the neighbouring country.