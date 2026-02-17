Ukraine is currently able to recapture a lot of territory. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

Kiev reports surprisingly rapid territorial gains in the south of the country. According to an analysis by the US ISW institute, the Ukrainian army apparently exploited a weakness in Russian communications.

The offensive is concentrated in an area east of Zaporizhia.

One possible factor is a restriction on the Russian use of the Starlink satellite system. Show more

According to a data analysis, the Ukrainian army recaptured 201 square kilometers of its own territory from the Russian army between Wednesday and Sunday. According to the analysis of the data provided by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Monday, Kiev's armed forces had not recaptured so much territory in such a short time since a counter-offensive in June 2023. According to the data, the recently conquered area almost corresponds to the Russian conquests of the entire month of December (244 square kilometers).

"These Ukrainian counterattacks are likely taking advantage of the blocking of Russian forces' access to the Starlink satellite system, which according to Russian military bloggers is affecting communications and command and control," the ISW explained.

Russian military observers had noted the disruption on February 5 after US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk announced "measures" to put an end to the Kremlin's use of the technology.

Recent Ukrainian tactical counterattacks have reportedly liberated multiple small settlements along the Yanchur and Haichur rivers in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipole directions.



According to Kiev, Russian drones were using Starlink to bypass electronic jamming systems and hit their targets with precision.

Ukrainian recaptures concentrated in one area

According to ISW, without the use of Starlink, Russian territorial gains on the front line were only recorded on February 9th last week. Kiev made up ground on the other days. The Ukrainian recaptures are mainly concentrated in a zone around 80 kilometers east of the city of Zaporizhia, where Russian troops had been advancing strongly since the summer of 2025.

In mid-February, Moscow controlled 19.5 percent of Ukrainian territory in whole or in part, compared to 18.6 percent a year earlier. Around seven percent - Crimea and part of the Donbass - were already under Russian control before the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022.