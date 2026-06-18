According to its own statements, Ukraine has received extensive new pledges of military aid worth billions to support its defense against Russia. At a meeting led by Germany and the United Kingdom at NATO headquarters in Brussels, approximately one billion dollars (900 million euros) was pledged to finance U.S. military equipment for Ukraine, as Defense Minister Mychajlo Fedorow stated in a subsequent press conference.

Mychajlo Fedorow (left to right), Ukraine’s Minister of Defense; Boris Pistorius (SPD), Germany’s Minister of Defense; Dan Jarvis, the United Kingdom’s Minister of Defense; and Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, hold a press conference. Photo: Malin Wunderlich/dpa

In addition, support for long-range artillery systems as well as for the production of drones and missiles was announced, he said. The Netherlands alone had pledged support for more than 700 cruise missiles.

“We won’t be able to fully assess the impact and significance of these commitments for a few hours, because there were really so many different announcements made today,” Fedorov said. However, it is already clear that the total amount is likely to be around four billion dollars—possibly even more.

“Russia is attacking us every day”

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had complained, among other things, about insufficient funding from partner nations for new robotic systems and long-range artillery ammunition. He also called on partners not to withdraw their pledges of support ahead of the NATO summit in just under three weeks. “Russia is attacking us every day,” he said in Brussels.

The meeting of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group was chaired by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and his British counterpart Dan Jarvis. Pistorius had already announced that morning that Germany intends to contribute $200 million toward the procurement of Patriot interceptor missiles through the so-called PURL program. The initiative calls for U.S.-manufactured ammunition and weapons to be sold to European allies and Canada—which would then make them available to Ukraine.

Pistorius said that evening that Russian President Vladimir Putin must accept that his ongoing brutal war against Ukraine makes no sense. Ukraine can continue to count on Germany.