The planned new weapon is intended to give the Ukrainians the ability to deal sensitive blows to the Russian military. The announcement also has to do with the deployment of a Russian missile.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The UK wants to develop a new short-range ballistic missile for Ukraine within a year with the "Nightfall" project.

According to Defense Minister John Healey, the announcement is also a reaction to the Russian deployment of the "Oreshnik" missile against civilian infrastructure.

With a long range, difficult to intercept and mobile deployment, the new weapon should enable Ukraine to strike quickly against military targets. Show more

The UK wants to quickly develop a short-range ballistic missile for Ukraine. The project, named Nightfall, is to deliver the first prototypes within a year of being awarded, the Ministry of Defense announced in London.

With a range of more than 500 kilometers and a load capacity of 200 kilograms of high-explosive conventional warheads, the missiles are intended to give the Ukrainian military the ability to strike important military targets quickly.

Response to the deployment of Oreshnik

According to British Defense Secretary John Healey, the announcement is also a response to Russia's use of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile against civilian infrastructure last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he can attack civilian targets with sophisticated weapons with impunity, Healey said in the statement. "We will not tolerate this. That is why we are determined to provide the Ukrainians with the most advanced weapons to defend themselves."

"The Nightfall missiles will be capable of being launched from a variety of different vehicles, firing multiple missiles in rapid succession and withdrawing within minutes - allowing Ukrainian forces to strike key military targets before Russian forces can respond," the press release continued. To this end, development contracts worth nine million pounds (around 9.5 million Swiss francs) each are to be awarded to three different teams.

With a planned production rate of ten systems per month and a maximum price of 800,000 pounds (around 850,000 Swiss francs) per unit, Nightfall should be a low-cost option with minimal export controls.

Compared to cruise missiles, ballistic missiles are difficult to intercept due to their high speed and steep trajectory.