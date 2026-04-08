It comes from behind, stays in the blind spot - and pulls the trigger: Ukraine is suddenly relying on shotguns in the drone war. What looks like a video game could change the fight against Russian drones.

Christian Thumshirn

The drone war in Ukraine has escalated dramatically in recent months. Inexpensive kamikaze drones in particular play a central role - they attack targets or are directed at enemy aircraft.

The problem: every defense costs material. If you ram, you lose your own drone at the same time.

New tactics from the air

This is exactly where the new tactic comes in. Ukrainian units are equipping simple FPV quadrocopters with shotguns - and turning them into flying interceptors. Instead of sacrificing themselves, they can shoot down enemy drones in a targeted manner and, ideally, be used multiple times. This not only makes defense more efficient, but also significantly cheaper.

Videos show the change in drone warfare

The footage shown comes from the environment of Ukrainian drone units and is currently circulating on social networks.

It shows how quickly drone warfare is evolving - and how improvised solutions can suddenly become a tactical advantage.

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