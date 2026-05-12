ARCHIVE - Presumably an Iranian-made Shahed 136 (Shahed 136) combat drone. Russia often uses these drones to strike targets in Ukraine. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa Keystone

Just a few hours after the end of a temporary ceasefire, Russia has once again massively attacked Ukraine, according to reports from Kiev. The Ukrainian air force reported attacks with numerous drones on the capital Kiev and other cities such as Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kherson during the night. The regions of Sumy in the north and Mykolaiv in the south were also affected. The ceasefire that had been in place since Saturday expired during the night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kiev's military administrator Tymur Tkachenko wrote on Telegram that drone debris had fallen onto the roof of a 20-storey residential building in the capital. There was initially no information about casualties or the extent of the damage. The newspaper "Kyiv Independent" reported explosions.

According to Russian sources, Ukraine also attacked again after midnight with long-range drones. For security reasons, air traffic was restricted at several airports in central Russia, according to the Rosaviatsiya aviation authority. According to the military, 27 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted by the morning. There was initially no information on damage.

Last week, US President Donald Trump asked Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi for a three-day ceasefire. Both sides largely refrained from air strikes during this time. On the ground, however, they reported many violations by the enemy, which were responded to in each case.

Selenskyj: "We are preparing for new attacks, unfortunately"

This agreement was prompted by the celebrations in Russia to mark the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wanted to ensure a disruption-free military parade in Moscow, and the Ukrainian side wanted to enforce a longer ceasefire against this backdrop.

A similar situation occurred during the ceasefire over Orthodox Easter a month ago. Russia has been waging a destructive war of aggression against Ukraine for more than four years.

Selensky had already prepared for new attacks before the ceasefire expired: "We also see that Russia has no intention of ending this war," he said in an evening video message. "We are preparing for new attacks, unfortunately."

Former right-hand man of Selensky suspected of money laundering

Meanwhile, anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine suspect the former head of the president's office, Andriy Yermak, of money laundering. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) reported that they had uncovered an organized group. This group is said to be involved in laundering the equivalent of almost nine million euros in connection with a luxury construction project near Kiev. Jermak is said to be a member of this group.

Following searches at his home, Jermak resigned at the end of November last year in the wake of a corruption scandal. He was a long-time confidant of Zelensky. He had headed the presidential office since 2020 and was considered the second most important man in Ukraine.

90 billion loan: first disbursements in June?

According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine expects the first tranches of the 90 billion euro EU loan to be paid out in June. Intensive cooperation with the EU Commission is underway to ensure that the disbursement is not delayed any further, he explained. The European Union had cleared the way for the loan in April.