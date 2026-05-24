Following the massive Russian air strikes against the capital Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on the international community to give a "strong response to the aggressor". According to a statement on Platform X, the minister requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Sybiha accused Russia of trying to compensate for the lack of military progress on the battlefield in the war of aggression against Ukraine with last night's "barbaric missile attack".

At least two people were killed in Kiev alone. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of injured rose to 81 by early evening. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced on social media that around 100 people had been injured and at least four killed in the attacks in the country.

Government buildings also damaged

According to the authorities, government buildings were also damaged in the attacks, including the Foreign Ministry and the Cabinet building. However, there were no casualties on the non-working Sunday. According to Ukrainian media, a house in which President Zelenskyi has an apartment was also damaged.

"Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine by attacking civilians and destroying residential buildings, museums, schools and critical infrastructure," said Foreign Minister Sybiha. The Kremlin leader is also trying to do this by firing medium-range missiles at peaceful cities. Russia had previously confirmed the use of its new Oreshnik missile, which is feared for its destructive power.

The international community must react, said Sybiha. "We urge our partners to take decisive multilateral measures to deter Russia and bring it to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the minister emphasized.