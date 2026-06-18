One of the Russian capital’s most important oil refineries was hit during a major Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow. Several fires broke out, even though Russian air defenses claimed to have intercepted around 180 drones.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukrainian drones struck a large oil refinery in southeast Moscow, triggering several fires.

Russian authorities report intercepting around 180 drones but acknowledge that the refinery grounds were hit.

The facility belongs to Gazpromneft and plays a key role in supplying fuel to the Russian capital.

A refinery caught fire during a major Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow. The Russian capital’s air defense system intercepted around 180 drones, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced. “Several drones managed to reach the Moscow oil refinery,” he admitted on his Telegram channel. According to the independent online portal “Astra,” there are at least five separate fires at the refinery. Videos shared on social media show a powerful explosion and multiple fires.

Dozens of drones punched through Russian air defenses overnight, reaching the Moscow Oil Refinery just 14 km from the Kremlin.



The facility supplies around 40% of the Moscow region’s petrol and 50% of its diesel fuel. pic.twitter.com/NOIhMreLZj — KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 18, 2026

According to official reports, a residential building and a large garden supply store in Moscow were also hit. A high-rise building in the surrounding area was also damaged, said Andrei Vorobyov, the region’s governor. So far, there are no reports of injuries in Moscow or the surrounding area.

Large Facility

The oil refinery in southeast Moscow is owned by Gazpromneft and is one of the largest facilities in Russia, with a processing capacity of 11 million metric tons per year. It accounts for a significant portion of Moscow’s fuel supply.

Ukraine has been defending itself for more than four years against the invasion of the country ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. In recent months, it has increasingly targeted refineries in the Russian hinterland. This is intended to disrupt fuel supplies to the attacking Russian troops and make it more difficult for Moscow to finance the war.