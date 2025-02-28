Situation becomes even more difficult for Ukraine after Trump scandal - Gallery Kicked out or gone? Selensky leaves the White House. Image: dpa Exchange of blows in front of TV cameras. Image: dpa Situation becomes even more difficult for Ukraine after Trump scandal - Gallery Kicked out or gone? Selensky leaves the White House. Image: dpa Exchange of blows in front of TV cameras. Image: dpa

US President Trump has dismissed Ukraine's Zelenskyi. And he even carelessly countered. Now his country, under attack from Russia, is facing a shambles.

The most important points at a glance During the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, there was a scandal in the Oval Office.

Following an argument, the negotiations were broken off.

Now there is talk of a rift between the country attacked by Russia and its strongest ally. Show more

An unprecedented exchange of blows in the White House with global political repercussions: The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi has collapsed. Nothing came of the agreed commodities agreement as the basis for further US support for Ukraine. Instead, a rupture between the country attacked by Russia and its strongest ally is on the table.

What happened at Trump's meeting with Selensky?

The meeting in the Oval Office seemed to start on a friendly note. Trump praised the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers in three years of war. The disagreements began when the US president explained that he was talking about a deal, not security guarantees for Ukraine. Selensky disagreed, saying that an end to the fighting was not possible without guarantees.

According to diplomatic protocol, it was completely unusual for television cameras to be present the entire time and for reporters to be able to ask questions. Trump showered Selensky with accusations. "You are putting the lives of millions of people at risk. You are risking a third world war," he said to the Ukrainian. "Your country is in big trouble. I know that you will not win. You will not win this."

Selensky crossed his arms, contradicted him and tried to explain why Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin could not be trusted. Trump was flanked by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who accused Zelensky of lacking respect.

In the end, the talks were broken off and US support for Ukraine possibly ended. Zelenskyi did not want peace, but to gain an advantage with US help, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. "He can come back when he's ready for peace."

What can the dispute be expected to mean for the situation in Ukraine?

Horror reigned in Ukraine. "Who is most happy about what happened today? I think it's Putin," wrote the opposition member of parliament, Olexiy Honcharenko, on Telegram, referring to the Russian president. The main ally had cut all ties live on television.

The break could have fatal consequences for Ukraine. It was previously estimated that the country would be able to continue fighting at the same intensity for another six months with the arms supplies initiated by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden. A reduction in supplies from the USA in many areas, such as artillery ammunition or spare parts for US weapons systems, would limit the Ukrainian army's options.

US supplies of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems in particular are irreplaceable. This could quickly create weaknesses in the air defense system that the Russian military could exploit with ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. There would be hardly any protection for the battered energy system or important defense factories.

Launch vehicle of the Patriot air defense missile system. Bild: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A drop in the flow of money from the USA would also create a gap in state finances that other allies would find difficult to close. During the three years of the war, the US provided the equivalent of over 30 billion euros directly to support the Ukrainian state budget. Kiev would therefore have to start the money press even more and risk even greater inflation, which would quickly increase discontent in the country.

Last but not least, Zelensky's position could also be shaken. Recently, criticism of his negotiating style has increased; the loss of his main ally could be blamed on him personally. And if Trump no longer wants to talk to Zelensky, he wants to talk to Putin. There is a growing risk that the nuclear powers will come to an agreement at the expense of Ukraine.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

What is the reaction in Moscow?

The scandal in Washington plays into Russia's hands. Putin wants to talk to Trump again. But he remains firm on Ukraine: Russia is claiming part of Ukraine for itself, the rest should bend politically to Moscow's will.

The deputy head of the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, praised Trump for his speech. It was an "ice-cold slap" for Zelensky. "The ungrateful pig got a good slap in the face from the owners of the pigsty. That's useful," the former Kremlin chief wrote on Telegram. But that was not enough. Military aid for Ukraine must end.

What do the Europeans say?

Reactions from Europe followed promptly. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to Selenskyj on the X platform: "Your dignity honors the courage of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President." Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote: "Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone." Spain, Sweden and Norway also expressed their steadfast solidarity with Kiev.

Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) February 28, 2025

However, there is growing concern that Trump and Putin could negotiate the future of Ukraine without Europe or Kiev having a say. Europe faces the task of rapidly expanding its support for Ukraine in order to put the country in the best possible negotiating position.

This weekend, the heads of state and government want to discuss this at a special summit in the UK. The focus will be on closer coordination between the European allies regarding aid for Kiev and possible peace negotiations.

The current situation and further aid for Ukraine will also be discussed at a special EU summit in Brussels on March 6. However, reaching an agreement could be difficult, as far-reaching decisions require unanimity within the EU. However, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a head of state who closely follows Trump's line, is sitting at the table. He has already blocked EU aid for Ukraine on several occasions.