Ukraine wants to buy 20 Swedish fighter jets of the new Jas 39 Gripen E/F type. The country, which is under attack from Russia, wants to spend 2.5 billion euros (around 2.3 billion Swiss francs) from an EU loan, the Swedish government announced.

"If Ukraine makes the planned purchase, Sweden also intends to donate 16 Gripen C/D aircraft as bilateral aid," it said. These older models could be delivered from next year. The new Jas 39 Gripen E/F, which have more powerful engines, a longer range, more advanced radar and more modern electronics, should be available from 2030.

Sweden will also provide support with training and technical maintenance, said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj in Uppsala. "The planes are equipped with excellent weaponry that will help us in the fight against the Russians," said Selenskyj.

Last fall, Sweden and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding that was intended to pave the way for the purchase of up to 150 Swedish fighter jets by Ukraine. Thursday's agreement is now "the first step on this joint journey", said Kristersson.