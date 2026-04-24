ARCHIVE - Denys Shmyhal, then Minister of Defense, now Minister of Energy, speaks in the parliamentary chamber in Kiev. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than three years. Photo: Vadym Sarakhan/AP/dpa Keystone

Shortly before the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Ukraine has announced a massive expansion of nuclear energy.

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"Our goal is a nominal capacity of 25 gigawatts of nuclear power generation by 2050," wrote Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel. The Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant in western Ukraine is to receive four more reactors in addition to the two currently in operation. The increase in nuclear energy production forms the "basis of Ukraine's new energy architecture", he added.

An expansion to 25 gigawatts corresponds to almost doubling the existing capacity. Currently, four nuclear power plants with 15 reactors of Soviet design and a nominal output of more than 13 gigawatts could supply electricity in Ukraine. New units were last commissioned in the Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants in 2004. The oldest reactor has been in operation since 1980, but Europe's largest nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhya region, with a rated output of six gigawatts, has been occupied by Russian troops since 2022. These six reactors are shut down for safety reasons.

Nuclear power plants not yet directly attacked during the war

On April 26, 1986, reactor four of the then Soviet nuclear power plant Chernobyl exploded in northern Ukraine. Since then, large areas of Ukraine and the neighboring states of Belarus and Russia have been contaminated with radioactivity. More than 100,000 people had to be forcibly relocated. Experts estimate tens of thousands of deaths.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since 2022. Moscow is attempting to disrupt the country's power supply with drone and missile attacks on energy facilities. The nuclear power plants have not yet been directly attacked. However, there have been several strikes on nearby substations, which is why nuclear reactors have had to be shut down.