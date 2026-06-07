Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's new push for talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine has initially come to nothing. Russian head of state Vladimir Putin blocked it on Friday.

HANDOUT - In this photo provided by the press service of Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade, a soldier reacts as an MRLS BM-21 "Grad" fires at Russian positions near Kostiantynivka. Photo: Iryna Rybakova/Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized brigade/AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reporting and only with full attribution to the above credit

Nevertheless, the Berlin Chancellery and other European government headquarters are banking on the fact that Putin will not be able to avoid negotiations in the long term. And one thing is clear for the Europeans: if it comes to that, they want to be at the table.

To prepare for this, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in London today.

What is the current status of diplomatic efforts?

The USA has been trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of last year. US President Donald Trump met with Putin in Alaska last August, a peace plan was drawn up and there was intensive shuttle diplomacy. In the meantime, however, the efforts have largely come to a standstill and the Americans appear to be losing interest. Two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that, from the US perspective, others could also try to end the war in Ukraine.

How have the Europeans been involved so far?

Germany, France and the UK were already involved last year as the so-called E3 and took on the role of European negotiators. Most recently, however, they have been mere spectators. In view of the dwindling commitment of the Americans, they now see an opportunity to get back into the game. "A window is slowly opening for talks between the European side and Russia," according to German government circles.

How do Merz and Co. see their role?

Unlike the USA, the Europeans do not see themselves as mediators, but as allies of Ukraine. They support the country massively with arms supplies and at the same time impose sanctions on Russia in order to put pressure on Moscow to end the war. If they enter into negotiations, they will stand by Ukraine's side and not act as a moderator.

How does Putin see Europe's involvement?

He is basically open to it, but has his own ideas. For example, he brought former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder into play as a European negotiator and met with him this week in the Kremlin in Moscow. After becoming Chancellor, Schröder became a lobbyist for Russian energy companies. Although he has distanced himself from the Russian attack on Ukraine, he has maintained his friendly relationship with Putin.

Is Schröder a possible negotiator for the Europeans?

On the German side, Putin's initiative is seen as a provocation and is not taken seriously. Other proposals, such as former Chancellor Angela Merkel or former ECB head Mario Draghi, are also unlikely to be considered by the German government. It believes that governments should steer the process. "There is a lot to suggest that the E3 will continue to play an important role in this," according to German government circles.

How do the Europeans see the role of the Americans?

According to the German government, they should definitely remain on board. They want "coordination rather than competition" with the Americans, they say. And the aim is to achieve the "greatest possible coordination" with the other Europeans.

What is being discussed in London?

Before it is a question of who the negotiators are, the content of possible negotiations is to be clarified. From a German perspective, the further process requires a "clear political compass" and a "clear vision". This will probably be the main issue in London.

What is the timeframe for negotiations?

That is the big question. The fighting between Russia and Ukraine is currently increasing. But it is precisely the fierce fighting with major losses on both sides that could increase the willingness to negotiate. On the German side, however, it is expected that this will take "not weeks, but months".