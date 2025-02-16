22:59

The candidates for chancellor from the CDU/CSU, SPD and Greens have attacked AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel for her stance on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. In a four-way televised debate on RTL, Weidel said that US President Donald Trump and his vice president had made it clear that a ceasefire should finally be negotiated in Ukraine and peace concluded. The AfD had repeatedly called for this for almost three years and "we had to take a lot of abuse for it".

Union chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz accused Weidel of avoiding the statement that Russia had started the war in Ukraine without any justification. "You're just running around and avoiding the issue," the CDU chairman said to the AfD leader. Merz emphasized that Russia's war was not only directed against Ukraine, but "against the entire political order that we built together after 1990". He therefore took Putin's threat very seriously. The Russian president is dreaming of restoring "Greater Russia", he said, including parts of Poland and parts of the Baltic states - "he has NATO territory in his sights".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) emphasized that no one should decide the fate of their country over the heads of the Ukrainians. Green Party candidate for chancellor Robert Habeck said that Trump and his government had launched "a frontal attack on the community of values of the West". They are questioning the rules-based order and liberal democracy, which is why they have no problem "making deals" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That is why Europeans must now stand together to defend what has been built up over the past decades. Habeck said: "Under no circumstances should we throw ourselves into the dust in front of America, in front of these announcements."