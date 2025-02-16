Ukraine ticker Ukraine war in German TV debate - 3 candidates against Weidel +++ Heavy fighting near Kursk
Oliver Kohlmaier
16.2.2025
On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its war against Ukraine in violation of international law. There is no end in sight. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of Russian military preparations and possible further confrontations.
- At the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyi said that Ukraine had intelligence that the leadership in Moscow was planning to deploy soldiers to its ally Belarus this summer.
- The political leadership in Belarus has denied plans for rearmament and military provocation of neighboring countries.
- According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he is prepared to swap territories with Russia in the event of possible peace negotiations.
- Russia also wants to hold talks with Trump on "security in Europe".
You can read about what was important beforehand here.
New posts
closed
-
22:59
Ukraine war in German TV debate: Three candidates against Weidel
The candidates for chancellor from the CDU/CSU, SPD and Greens have attacked AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel for her stance on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. In a four-way televised debate on RTL, Weidel said that US President Donald Trump and his vice president had made it clear that a ceasefire should finally be negotiated in Ukraine and peace concluded. The AfD had repeatedly called for this for almost three years and "we had to take a lot of abuse for it".
Union chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz accused Weidel of avoiding the statement that Russia had started the war in Ukraine without any justification. "You're just running around and avoiding the issue," the CDU chairman said to the AfD leader. Merz emphasized that Russia's war was not only directed against Ukraine, but "against the entire political order that we built together after 1990". He therefore took Putin's threat very seriously. The Russian president is dreaming of restoring "Greater Russia", he said, including parts of Poland and parts of the Baltic states - "he has NATO territory in his sights".
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) emphasized that no one should decide the fate of their country over the heads of the Ukrainians. Green Party candidate for chancellor Robert Habeck said that Trump and his government had launched "a frontal attack on the community of values of the West". They are questioning the rules-based order and liberal democracy, which is why they have no problem "making deals" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That is why Europeans must now stand together to defend what has been built up over the past decades. Habeck said: "Under no circumstances should we throw ourselves into the dust in front of America, in front of these announcements."
-
22:26
Selenskyj arrives in the United Arab Emirates for a visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a visit. Selenskyj published a video showing him disembarking from an airplane. He had traveled to the Emirates with his wife for a state visit, he wrote on the online service Telegram.
The focus of the visit was on efforts to "bring more of our people home from captivity". It was also about investment and economic cooperation. "A major humanitarian program", Selenskyj added. The United Arab Emirates has acted as a mediator between Kiev and Moscow since the beginning of the war to help with the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children from Russia.
Selenskyj has said that he also wants to visit Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the coming days. However, he emphasized on Friday that no meetings with representatives of the USA or Russia were planned during his trip.
Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia to sign “economic agreements” while the U.S. and Russia prepare for talks in Riyadh— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2025
Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Yulia Sviridenko, wrote about the arrival of a Ukrainian government delegation in Riyadh to prepare for President Volodymyr… pic.twitter.com/VnMH17ZHSF
-
21:27
Navalnaya: Take to the streets for the people of Russia
On the first anniversary of the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, his widow Yulia Navalnaya remembered him in a very personal way. She had lived with a great person, she said at a memorial service in Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. "All those years, it was as if we had just met."
"My political mission is to see Vladimir Putin's regime end quickly," she said. This will hopefully also enable her to return home to a normal and democratic Russia. "I dream of returning."
She called on Russian government opponents who have emigrated to demonstrate, for example on March 1 in Berlin. "Wherever we are, we must take to the streets for the people of Russia. They can't take to the streets. We have to be their voice."
-
8 p.m.
Rubio: Ukraine and Europe must be part of real negotiations
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio considers the participation of both Ukraine and the Europeans in peace negotiations for the conflict with Russia to be essential. "If there are real negotiations - we're not there yet - but if there are, then Ukraine has to be involved because they're the ones who were invaded. And the Europeans need to be involved because they too have imposed sanctions on Russia and Putin and because they have contributed to this effort," Rubio said in an interview on US broadcaster CBS's "Face The Nation" program.
"We're not there yet, we're really not, but hopefully we will be and we'd all like to see this war end," Rubio said. Rubio did not say in the interview who will be part of the Russian delegation or when exactly the meeting will take place.
US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz denies claims that Ukraine and Europe aren't included in peace talks. He stresses their consultation but adds talks are under Trump's leadership. Rubio also confirms upcoming Saudi talks with Russia, stating "the next few days" will show if… pic.twitter.com/LAORKaxY2m— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) February 16, 2025
-
18:25
Heavy fighting near Kursk
Russian and Ukrainian troops have once again engaged in heavy fighting in the western Russian region of Kursk. The General Staff in Kiev reported several Russian attacks with artillery support, but without giving specific locations. A few days ago, the Ukrainian armed forces had made new territorial gains near Kursk in surprising advances.
The Ukrainian "Magura" brigade fighting near Kursk reported a strong counterattack by a Russian naval infantry unit. "A column of more than a dozen tanks and about a company of enemies of the Russian 155th elite brigade of marines was thrown into battle with red victory banners," Ukrainian media quoted from the combat report.
However, the Russian unit was caught in a minefield and attacked by a swarm of drones. The tanks and soldiers ultimately fell victim to the drones. In its online edition, "Ukrainska Pravda" published a video of a battle showing the destruction of numerous tanks in a snow-covered field. The report and video could not be independently verified.
Росіяни пішли на штурм на Курщині під радянськими прапорами... через мінне поле. Що з того вийшло - показує 47 бригада pic.twitter.com/N8pBheAvMX— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 16, 2025
-
16.13 hrs
USA rebuffs Selenskyj with contract proposal for rare earths
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has rejected an agreement proposed by the USA on the exploitation of rare earths in his country. He has instructed his ministers not to sign the proposed agreement because it does not sufficiently protect his country's interests, Selsnskyj told the AP news agency. A senior Ukrainian government official said the proposal offered no specific security guarantees in return for rare earths. A former member of the government confirmed this.
According to them, the proposal was a central part of Zelenskyi's talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday. Rare earths were to be supplied as compensation for the support already provided to Ukraine under Joe Biden's previous government and as payment for future aid. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bassent presented the draft agreement on Wednesday during a visit to Kiev.
⚡️'A colonial agreement' — former Ukrainian official slams US minerals deal, AP reports.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 16, 2025
The U.S. delegates in Munich did not offer any security guarantees in exchange for Ukraine's rare earth minerals, current and former senior Ukrainian officials said.https://t.co/mwIztpOjDN
-
3.29 pm
Tens of thousands out in the cold after drone attack in southern Ukraine
According to the authorities, over 100,000 people in the large city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine have been cut off from their heating supply following the Russian shelling of a heating plant. "This is further clear proof that Russia is waging war against our population and against life itself," wrote President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on X.
Today, more than 100,000 people in Mykolaiv were left without heating after a Russian Shahed drone struck the city's critical infrastructure. An ordinary Ukrainian city. Ordinary civilian infrastructure. It has nothing to do with hostilities or the frontline situation. This is…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 16, 2025
It was a targeted attack "to leave people without heating in sub-zero temperatures and cause a humanitarian catastrophe", wrote head of government Denys Shmyhal on Telegram. The attack took place during the night. However, the damage could not be repaired the following day.
To bridge the gap, the local authorities have set up warm-up points. In the city, 67 such facilities have been set up and three mobile heating plants have been put into operation in healthcare facilities, Schmyhal announced.
-
1.15 p.m.
Ukraine meeting on Monday
Paris has confirmed that European heads of state and government will meet in the French capital on Monday to discuss US President Donald Trump's plans to end the war in Ukraine. The meeting at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron was confirmed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in an interview on France Inter.
-
12.47 pm
Russians rejoice: "Can attack London, Brussels and Paris"
In a talk show on Russian state television, well-known propagandists Vladimir Solovyov and Sergey Mikheyev reacted with visible satisfaction to the latest statements by the US government under President Donald Trump. The decision to make Europe more responsible for its own security in future was interpreted as a retreat by the USA - and as a weakening of the Western alliance.
According to Solovyov, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had repeatedly emphasized that Europe would have to take care of its own defence and could no longer count on unlimited military support from Washington. Mikheyev added that this meant that "Brussels, London and Paris" would be on their own in an emergency. "Now we can actually attack Brussels, London and Paris," said Mikheyev.
Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which states that an attack on one member state is considered an attack on all, could then be forgotten by Europe.
-
Sunday, February 16, 11 a.m.
People commemorate Navalny
One year after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison camp, many Moscow citizens have laid flowers at the grave of the Kremlin critic at the Borisovskoye cemetery. The police granted them access, but the mourners were filmed by officers, according to independent media reports. Among the visitors to the grave were foreign diplomats, including US Ambassador Lynne Tracy and EU Ambassador Roland Galharague.
Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, wrote on Instagram that there had not been a day this year when she had not thought about Navalny, laughed with him, consulted with him internally, but also discussed things with him. "I love you very much, I miss you very much, I miss you so much."
Navalny was the best-known opponent of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. In 2020, he was poisoned during a visit to Siberia to prepare for regional elections. After he was flown to Germany in a coma for treatment, the Berlin Charité hospital diagnosed a nerve agent as the cause. The Russian government denied any involvement in the attack.
-
22.02 hrs
Ukraine rejects signing of agreement on minerals for USA
The Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has said that he refuses to sign an agreement on the supply of important Ukrainian raw materials to the USA for the time being. He has forbidden his ministers from signing the agreement as it "does not protect us", Selensky told journalists at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. The Ukrainian president demanded that the agreement must contain "security guarantees" for his country, which is under attack from Russia.
The US government is seeking an economic agreement with Kiev under which Ukraine would, for example, supply the USA with rare earths in return for military support for the country. Selenskyj had shown himself to be open to US investments in this area. Ukraine has large deposits of lithium and titanium, which are of great importance for the aerospace industry and for the construction of electric vehicles.
US President Donald Trump wants to quickly end the war in Ukraine and thus also the billions in aid for Kiev. On Wednesday, he held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin without first coordinating this with his allies in Europe or Ukraine. Afterwards, Trump declared that he had agreed with the Kremlin leader to start negotiations on the future of Ukraine "without delay".
This raised fears among Western allies that Ukraine and its European partners would be excluded from the Ukraine talks. The US administration later clarified that Kiev should be involved in the talks.
-
21:53
G7 foreign ministers continue to pledge "unwavering support" to Ukraine
The foreign ministers of the G7 countries have pledged their "unwavering support" to Ukraine. Following a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, they reaffirmed their "determination to work together for lasting peace and a strong and prosperous Ukraine", as they said in a joint statement. They also referred to the need to develop solid security guarantees for Ukraine.
The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of the G7 states - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA - as well as EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha.
The statement referred to the previous sanctions against Russia. The imposition of new sanctions would be made dependent on "whether the Russian Federation makes genuine, good faith efforts to bring about a lasting end to the war against Ukraine", it said.
The G7 states also condemned the delivery of dual-use goods, i.e. equipment that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, to Russia by China and the military support provided to Russia by North Korea and Iran.
-
21:14
Lavrov and Rubio talk on the phone to prepare for the summit
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov spoke on the phone for the first time since the new US administration took office. "Regular contacts were agreed, including preparations for a Russian-American summit at the highest level," the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced. It was agreed to create a communication channel to reduce the accumulated problems.
According to the US broadcaster Fox News, direct talks between Russia and the USA on ending the war in Ukraine are to take place next week. On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will take part in the talks in Saudi Arabia. It was not initially clear who would come to Saudi Arabia from the Russian side.
According to Moscow, the telephone conversation was initiated by Washington. Both sides expressed their willingness to improve the tense relations. Topics discussed included the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the improvement of bilateral trade relations.
The US State Department confirmed the conversation. It followed the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rubio had once again emphasized Trump's determination to find an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
-
20.28 hrs
Europeans should report military capacities for Ukraine to the USA
The US government has called on Germany and other European allies to report possible contributions to security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the German Press Agency, the countries are to indicate, among other things, how many soldiers they could send to Ukraine for a peacekeeping force or training programs after the end of the Russian war of aggression. It is also said to be about weapons systems and the question of what is expected of the USA.
The background to the US request is apparently US President Donald Trump's plan to negotiate a solution for an end to the Russian war against Ukraine at a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He expects the Europeans to take responsibility for ensuring that Russia does not attack Ukraine again following a possible agreement.
According to diplomats, the question of what the Europeans can contribute to a possible peace deal will also be discussed at a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other European heads of state and government in Paris this Monday. They were surprised last week by Trump's push for talks with Putin and now fear that the Ukrainians could be forced to make concessions that they do not actually want to make. These include, among other things, the provisional renunciation of NATO membership. The USA has also already declared that it does not want to send troops to Ukraine itself.
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference that he was aware that the questionnaire existed. He had not seen it himself, but he could fully understand that it would help to focus the talks.
-
17:00
Belarus rejects rearmament plans
The political leadership in Belarus (formerly Belarus) has denied plans for rearmament and military provocation of neighboring countries. "We do not pose a threat to anyone, we are not increasing the number of troops or weapons systems - unlike our neighbors, the Poles and the Balts, who are focusing on militarization," said the politically influential Secretary of the National Security Council in Belarus, Alexander Wolfovich. In order not to provoke anyone, no exercises are planned near the border with the NATO states this year.
At the security conference in Munich, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky had previously warned that the Kremlin was planning to deploy troops to Belarus, citing intelligence sources. The deployment would be disguised as a joint military maneuver.
According to Wolfovich, Belarus is planning around 100 maneuvers this year, including joint ones with its ally Russia. That is as many as in the previous year. While Wolfovich emphasized the renunciation of exercises near the border with Poland and the Baltic states as an "example of good neighborly relations", he said nothing about possible maneuvers near Ukraine.
-
3.05 pm
Selenskyj: Moscow prepares troop deployment to Belarus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of Russia's military preparations for possible further confrontations. At the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyi said that Ukraine had intelligence that the leadership in Moscow was planning to deploy soldiers to its ally Belarus this summer. He also referred to the further armament of the Russian armed forces and the recruitment of additional soldiers.
The deployment in Belarus would be declared a military exercise. But this was also how the invasion of Ukraine was prepared three years ago. It was unclear to whom such a deployment of troops could be directed. He sees no signals for peace from Moscow.
"Belarus borders three NATO states. It has become a foothold for Russian military operations," said Selenskyj. He mentioned long-range Russian missile systems and the stationing of nuclear weapons in the country. Selensky called on his country's Western partners to address the question of what to do before the next possible attack.
-
Saturday, February 15, 12 noon
Zelensky calls for a European army
At the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out in favor of joint European armed forces. Europe must shape its own future in the face of the Russian threat and the weakening US commitment, said Selenskyj. "Europe needs its own armed forces."
However, these should not replace NATO, he added, addressing his "good friend" NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. It was about putting the European security contribution on a par with the American one.
Europe must be strong because it is not clear whether the USA only needs it as a sales market or also as an ally. "President Trump does not like weak friends. He respects strength." Some in Europe may be frustrated with the EU in Brussels. "But let's be very clear: If it's not Brussels, it's Moscow!" he warned.
-
