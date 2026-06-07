The Ukrainian World Congress, held in Switzerland for the first time, came to an end in Bern on Sunday. According to the organizers, Switzerland is becoming an important venue for dialogue, cooperation and long-term partnerships with Ukraine.

Over 300 representatives of the global Ukrainian community from 50 countries met in Bern.

Party The future of Ukraine is also being shaped in Switzerland

The Global Ukrainian Summit brought together key representatives of the Ukrainian government and state institutions, the organizers told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked about the meeting in Bern.

Over 300 representatives of the global Ukrainian community from 50 countries were present in the federal city for three days. Jacques Gerber, Federal Council delegate for Ukraine, also took part.

Community plays a decisive role

According to the organizers, the summit focused on the role of civil society in supporting Ukraine. Both in defending its freedom and sovereignty against the Russian war of aggression and with regard to the long-term reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

Mariana Betsa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, emphasized the crucial role of the global Ukrainian community at the congress, as the organizers also announced. The future of Ukraine would not only be shaped within its borders, but wherever Ukrainians lived.

"The global Ukrainian community plays a crucial role in mobilizing support for Ukraine, drawing international attention to the war and providing concrete assistance," Paul Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress, was quoted as saying in the press release. The summit in Bern is an important opportunity to join forces and translate solidarity into effective action.

Security as a prerequisite for return

In addition to political issues, the program addressed topics such as international support, security, reconstruction, youth work, cultural diplomacy and the changing role of the global Ukrainian diaspora.

Ilona Havronska, Deputy Ukrainian Minister for Social Policy, Family and Unity, explained to the delegates that security remains the prerequisite for the return of millions of displaced persons and that the state is already working on long-term solutions.

For her part, Ukraine's Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Iryna Venediktova, emphasized the need for coordinated international measures - from sanctions and the use of frozen assets to international criminal prosecution.

According to the press release, the Ukrainian World Congress has been active for around 60 years. The Ukrainian Association Switzerland, co-organizer of the summit, has been actively building bridges between Switzerland and Ukraine since 1945.