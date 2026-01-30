Russian soldiers surrender to a Ukrainian combat robot. Screenshot

Kiev is extremely successful with robotic systems on the front line. In what is probably a first, three Russian soldiers have now apparently surrendered to a Ukrainian ground drone.

Oliver Kohlmaier

Apparently, a model from the Droid series equipped with a machine gun was used.

As a result of Russia's war of aggression, Ukraine has become the world market leader for armed robotic systems. Show more

The use of drones has fundamentally changed warfare, as has been evident on the Ukrainian front for years. Initially, this military revolution took place primarily in the air, but now ground-based drones are increasingly coming to the fore. Ukraine has been so successful with ground-based logistics and combat drones that some experts are already speculating about a turning point.

Now, for the first time, Russian soldiers have apparently been filmed surrendering to a ground drone of the Ukrainian armed forces. The scene can be seen in a pixelated video published by the manufacturer Devdroid. The authenticity of the video cannot be independently verified.

The footage is said to have been taken at the front in the Pokrovsk area and shows three soldiers leaving a shelter with their hands raised and approaching the combat robot. They then remove their equipment and lie down on the ground, obviously awaiting arrest. One of the men is injured and bleeding. It is not known how the three soldiers are now or where they are.

According to the manufacturer, a Droid TW-7.62 based on the so-called Numo platform was used, which is equipped with a machine gun and has AI-supported target acquisition. The ground drone allows a human operator to act from a safe distance while the robot detects enemy movements and engages them if necessary. It is not clear from the video whether there were any Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of the ground drone.

Ukraine is the world market leader in combat robots

Ground drones are becoming increasingly important for Kiev. As a result of Russia's war of aggression, Ukraine has now become a global market leader for armed robotic systems. According to a report by the think tank Jamestown, 99 percent of the ground drones used in Ukraine are currently produced domestically.

The so-called Uncrewed Ground Vehicles (UGVs) were already successfully deployed several times last year. The Droid TW 12.7 ground drone, which held an important position against ongoing Russian attacks for six weeks, caused a particular stir.

The tracked vehicle, equipped with a machine gun, was tasked with controlling a crossroads from a specific position, from where enemy troops occasionally advanced.

The Droid TW 12.7 combat robot has already proven itself in action for the Ukrainian army. Bild: Devdroid

The Droid TW 12.7 is a ground robot system manufactured by DevDroid and costs just 25,000 euros (around 23,200 Swiss francs). It is equipped with a combat module consisting of a 12.7 mm M2 Browning machine gun. According to the manufacturer Devdroid, the tracked vehicle has a range of around 14 kilometers. It can engage enemy targets at a distance of up to 1000 meters.