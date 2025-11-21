The Droid TW 12.7 combat robot has already proven itself in action for the Ukrainian army. Bild: Devdroid

A Ukrainian combat robot has successfully held an important position against Russian troops for six weeks. And the Droid TW 12.7 only costs around 23,200 Swiss francs.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A combat robot of the Ukrainian army has successfully held its position at a strategically important crossroads for six weeks.

The Droid TW 12.7 replaced an infantry unit during this period and defended the position against Russian troops with its machine gun.

The ground robot costs the equivalent of around 23,200 Swiss francs and was approved by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense at the end of 2024.

The tracked vehicle can engage targets at a distance of up to 1,000 meters and has a range of 14 kilometers. Show more

For the first time in Ukraine, a robot has completely replaced an infantry unit over a longer period of time.

The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) "Droid TW 12.7" held a position at a strategically important crossroads for the 3rd Assault Brigade for six weeks, reports the Ukrainian military portal Militarnyi, citing an interview between the company commander and the manufacturer DevDroid.

According to the report, the task of the tracked vehicle equipped with a machine gun was to control a crossroads from a specific settlement, from where enemy troops would occasionally advance.

Every morning, the soldiers brought the robot to the position for the combat mission and picked it up again in the evening.

During the six-week deployment period, the Droid TW 12.7 successfully completed several missions against Russian troops. In the end, the attackers were unable to cross the area and were under constant fire from the ground robot.

The Droid TW 12.7 in April 2025 at an exhibition during a visit by a Belgian delegation to Kiev. Bild: Hennadii Minchenko / Avalon Ukraine /Imago

Robot undergoing further development

According to the commander, efforts are now being made to station the operators of the UGVs further away from the front line, as they are specialists who take a long time to train.

Work is also underway to deploy groups of attack UGVs, each with two to four drones, rather than individual units during attack operations. In order to coordinate such an operation, it is necessary for the drone operators to be in the same room and to be able to control all the drones quickly.

Ukraine’s ground robot is now fighting like an infantryman.



Droid TW 12.7 held a frontline position for six weeks, writes Militarnyi. Operators sent it to a key crossroads each morning and pulled it back at night.



Russians tried to break through — the robot stopped them.



1/ pic.twitter.com/Fy6Atj8cKR — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) November 17, 2025

The Droid TW 12.7 is a ground robot system manufactured by DevDroid and costs 25,000 euros (around 23,200 Swiss francs). It is equipped with a combat module consisting of a 12.7 mm M2 Browning machine gun - hence the name.

The robot was approved by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense at the end of 2024 and, in addition to digital communication, also has integration with Starlink and LTE. According to the manufacturer Devdroid, the tracked vehicle has a range of around 14 kilometers. It can engage enemy targets at a distance of up to 1000 meters.

The Ukrainian army has been using ground robots for some time, for example to supply soldiers with food and ammunition or for rescue operations.