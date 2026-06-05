A misguided Ukrainian naval drone has exploded in the Romanian port of Constanta. This was confirmed by a Ukrainian foreign office spokesperson in Kiev on Platform X.

Romanian border police officers secure an entrance near a damaged warehouse after the explosion of a drone in the Black Sea port of Constanta. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, no one was injured or killed when the unmanned maritime vehicle loaded with explosives blew itself up.

According to the Ukrainian spokesperson, the drone had become uncontrollable due to Russian jamming signals and deviated from its path. The Ukrainian navy had informed its Romanian partners in good time.

The NATO country of Romania has a border with Ukraine that is around 600 kilometers long. Together with other NATO countries, it is supporting the neighboring country, which has been defending itself against a major Russian attack for more than four years.

The authorities in Constanta raised the alarm and ordered the evacuation of the port on the Black Sea after the naval drone was discovered. The explosion occurred while the Romanian military was in the process of disarming it, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Material damage to warehouse and ship

Drones of this type would blow themselves up if they lost contact with their drone operator, the Mediafax news agency quoted a military expert as saying. The explosion caused damage to a warehouse and a ship, the prefect of Constanta County, Adrian Picoiu, told Mediafax.

In the past, Russian drones have often penetrated Romanian airspace. In the most serious incident to date, one of them crashed into a residential building in Galati near the Ukrainian border. It caused a fire and two residents were injured. Debris from Russian drones has fallen on Romanian territory several times since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.