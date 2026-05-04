dpatopbilder - A residential building in Mosfilmovskaya Street is damaged after a drone attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa Keystone

A few days before the traditional Victory Day military parade in Moscow, a Ukrainian drone struck a residential building near the center of the Russian capital. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote this on the Telegram platform in the early morning, according to the state news agency Tass. There were no casualties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The damaged building - a luxury high-rise according to the Kyiv Independent - is located in a residential area in the west of the capital, which is also home to embassies. The German embassy is just under one kilometer away from the impact site. According to Sobyanin, two other Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defenses.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had already announced at the end of April that the military parade on Saturday would take place without tanks and missiles this year for fear of Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia traditionally celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War in 1945 on May 9.

Russian military claims to have intercepted 117 drones

Although Russia frequently reports Ukrainian drone attacks on the greater Moscow area, these tend to target military installations and suburbs. Civilian infrastructure is rarely damaged in the capital. According to government reports, most drones are shot down. On Monday night, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported 117 allegedly intercepted enemy drones.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. Russia has also been systematically firing on its neighbor's hinterland using drones and missiles. Civilians in Ukraine are killed almost daily in the attacks, and homes and vital infrastructure for the inhabitants are destroyed.