Russia has been systematically using Shahed drones in the war against Ukraine since fall 2022. A cell phone video is now circulating on the internet showing the shooting down of such a drone by an F-16 jet in Ukraine.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A viral cell phone video allegedly shows a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet shooting down a Russian Shahed drone in mid-air.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirms that the target is a Shahed drone, which Russia has been using in the war since fall 2022.

The video distributed by the Ukrainian Air Force apparently comes from an unknown eyewitness; the location and time of the incident have not been published. Show more

This cell phone video is currently going viral. Eyewitnesses in Ukraine film a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet shooting down a Shahed drone in mid-air.

According to the official air force, this is a Shahed drone. Russia has been using these drones in the Ukraine war since fall 2022.

The video was apparently recorded with a cell phone from the ground and distributed by the Ukrainian air force on Sunday evening. The author of the video is not known, but has not been identified. The location and time of the incident were also not published.

