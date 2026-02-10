  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cell phone video shows Ukrainian fighter jet pilot spectacularly shoots down drone

Nicole Agostini

10.2.2026

Russia has been systematically using Shahed drones in the war against Ukraine since fall 2022. A cell phone video is now circulating on the internet showing the shooting down of such a drone by an F-16 jet in Ukraine.

10.02.2026, 16:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A viral cell phone video allegedly shows a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet shooting down a Russian Shahed drone in mid-air.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirms that the target is a Shahed drone, which Russia has been using in the war since fall 2022.
  • The video distributed by the Ukrainian Air Force apparently comes from an unknown eyewitness; the location and time of the incident have not been published.
Show more

This cell phone video is currently going viral. Eyewitnesses in Ukraine film a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet shooting down a Shahed drone in mid-air.

According to the official air force, this is a Shahed drone. Russia has been using these drones in the Ukraine war since fall 2022.

The video was apparently recorded with a cell phone from the ground and distributed by the Ukrainian air force on Sunday evening. The author of the video is not known, but has not been identified. The location and time of the incident were also not published.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Russia. Ukraine reorganizes its drone defence

RussiaUkraine reorganizes its drone defence

Ukraine ticker. Power outage in Russian-occupied region of Ukraine

Ukraine tickerPower outage in Russian-occupied region of Ukraine

War in Ukraine. Russia is ahead in the race for AI drones

War in UkraineRussia is ahead in the race for AI drones