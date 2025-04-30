Tortured and physically disemboweled in Russian custody: Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna (in the photos). Women commemorate her in Kiev in October 2024. (archive photo) Keystone

After a final phone call with her family, Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna dies in Russian captivity. Her body shows signs of severe torture and abuse.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna dies in Russian captivity after conducting research in the occupied territories.

Weeks earlier, she had made one last phone call to her family.

Her body shows signs of torture and missing organs, as an international investigation reveals. Show more

It is the last time her family will hear from her: "Bye mom, dad, I love you," says Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna on the phone. The conversation takes place in August 2024.

By this time, Roshchyna has already been in Russian captivity for a year. It is the first time the 27-year-old has spoken to her family since then. The conversation is organized by the Ukrainian military with the Russian authorities. When it becomes clear that it could work, her father doesn't let go of the phone for days. He doesn't want to miss his daughter's call.

And when she finally answers, he shoots off: "Where are you? How are you?" No answer. Then she said she missed her family. And that she would probably be allowed to go home soon. When she speaks, she speaks in Russian. Obviously because someone is listening in the background and setting the rules. Her father says that she seemed happy. He had admonished her to eat properly. "I promise," she replied. Then she hangs up.

Cause of death: unclear

A few weeks later, the family received a brief letter by email from the Russian government. It states that the journalist died on September 19, 2024. There is no information on the cause of death or the circumstances.

Her body has now been repatriated. She was tortured during her captivity. She was also missing organs. This is the result of an investigation coordinated by the Forbidden Stories collective and published on Tuesday.

The then 26-year-old Viktoriya Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 after traveling to the Russian-occupied territories in the Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine as part of her journalistic work.

Roshchyna was researching Russian torture prisons where thousands of civilians may have disappeared during the war. She wanted to document the torture chambers she had been told about, speak to survivors and identify perpetrators. But in the end, she was no longer able to report on them.

Russia first confirmed Viktoriya Roshchyna's detention in April 2024. Five months later, she died in custody under still unexplained circumstances. Her remains were transferred to Ukraine at the end of February, as Ukrainian officials announced last week.

Signs of torture and ill-treatment

"The forensic medical examination revealed numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment on the victim's body," Forbidden Stories quoted an official from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office as saying.

According to him, Viktoriya Roshchyna had a broken rib, injuries to her neck and "possible traces of electric shocks on her feet".

Some of her organs had been removed, according to a source familiar with the investigation quoted by Forbidden Stories, who added that her eyes, larynx and parts of her brain were missing.

Forbidden Stories is a journalistic network that takes up and continues research by journalists who have been threatened or murdered. It was founded in Paris in 2017 by documentary filmmaker Laurent Richard. The network is a non-profit organization that is financed by foundations and donations.

Wiktorija Roschtschyna repeatedly carried out life-threatening missions. In 2022, she was awarded a prize by the International Women's Media Foundation.