Herman Halushchenko has been relieved of his duties as Minister of Justice, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. (archive picture) -/kyodo/dpa

Following searches due to corruption investigations, Ukrainian Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko has been relieved of his duties. This was decided by the government in an extraordinary meeting, announced head of government Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram.

Former Energy Minister Halushchenko is one of several suspects in a corruption scandal in Ukraine that has so far been unprecedented under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Halushchenko's home had been searched the day before. He had been Minister of Justice since July.

Halushchenko wrote on Telegram that he agreed with Svyrydenko. He wrote that he considered removal for the duration of the investigation to be a civilized and correct course of action. He also announced that he would defend himself legally and explain his position.

His ministry in Kiev had confirmed the investigation. Halushchenko fully supported the prosecution authorities, it said in a statement the day before. The Ministry of Justice consistently "adheres to the principle of zero tolerance towards corruption". No details of possible allegations were given.

Suspicion of money laundering in the millions

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) of Ukraine had previously announced investigations into the Energoatom Group. It concerns bribes that allegedly flowed during the construction of protective devices around energy facilities against Russian air attacks. On Tuesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau reported five arrests and seven suspected cases. The group is said to have laundered around 100 million US dollars (86.4 million euros) in bribes.

Selenskyj's long-time companion Tymur Minditsch is at the center of the investigation. He not only exerted influence on Halushchenko, but also on former defense minister Rustem Umyerov, according to media reports by public prosecutor Serhiy Savitsky. In a statement, Umyerov admitted contacts with Mindich, but strictly rejected accusations of corruption.

Selenskyi confidant is considered the main suspect

Mindich is a confidant and business partner of President Zelensky from his time as an actor. The main suspect was said to have influenced state decisions "in the energy and arms sectors". Minditsch is said to have left Ukraine. Selenskyj demanded that the guilty should be sentenced regardless of who they are.

Energoatom spoke of an "incident" that had no impact on the financial stability of the company, electricity production or the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Nevertheless, it appears to be the biggest bribery scandal in Ukraine in the more than three and a half years of war against the Russian aggressor. Despite reforms, the country, which is striving to join the EU, is still considered one of the most corruption-prone states in Europe.