Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns against delays in the delivery of promised weapons or ammunition from the West for the defense of his country. "It is important for us that a minimum of time elapses between the announcement of the packages and their deployment on the front line," he said in his evening video contribution. He said he was grateful to all partners who kept their promises on time. In addition, his government is already working on new packages that could strengthen Ukraine's position in the fall. Selensky did not provide any further details.

Following the arrival of the first US-made F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine, experts are already speculating about further aircraft types. "If we are already talking about the fact that we need 128 combat aircraft, it doesn't just have to be F-16s," said Valery Ryabych, head of the Kiev-based consulting firm Defense Express, which specializes in military issues. "It could also be the (French) Mirage 2000/5 or the (Swedish) Saab Gripen." Nothing should be definitively ruled out.

Ukraine will definitely continue to be armed with Western-made combat aircraft. Over time, Ukraine's air force could also be equipped with so-called fifth-generation fighter jets such as the F-35. "Because aircraft are not about tactics - they are about strategy," Ryabych said on television. "So if we have already received F-16s, our pilots will also master other Western aircraft."

President Zelensky presented the first F-16s in service with the Ukrainian air force on Sunday. According to various media reports, Kiev initially received between six and ten of the fighter jets. The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have promised Ukraine a total of more than 60 of these fighter jets. The aircraft are to be armed and equipped by the USA. Pilots and ground personnel have been trained in the West in recent months.