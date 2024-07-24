Ukraine ticker Ukrainian secret service exposes Russian agents +++ Ukraine celebrates arrival of F-16s
Oliver Kohlmaier
5.8.2024
On February 24, 2022, Russia began its large-scale war of aggression against the whole of Ukraine in violation of international law. The front line has remained virtually unchanged since fall 2022. Almost 18 percent of Ukraine is occupied by Russian troops. An end to the war is not in sight. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- "The F-16s are in Ukraine": President Volodymyr Zelensky had himself filmed with the US jets in his home country.
5.38 pm
Ukrainian secret service exposes Russian agents
The Ukrainian secret service has unmasked a Russian agent network and taken it out of circulation. The SBU intelligence service in Kiev announced that the Russian secret service had recruited potential employees in six regions of Ukraine via a chat page on the Telegram platform. They were supposed to pass on information about critical infrastructure and military targets. The SBU had been observing the spies for some time and has now struck.
A total of nine men have been arrested. Among those arrested were two municipal administrators from Dnipro and Yuzhne in the Odessa region. They had been recruited because they were active as "commentators" in pro-Kremlin chats. Their senior officer of the Russian secret service FSB was also exposed, the report added.
-
4.39 p.m.
Kiev claims to have destroyed Su-34 bombers and ammunition
On Saturday, August 3, Kiev's armed forces attacked the Russian military airfield Morozovsk in Rostov Oblast, which is located around 140 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
Russia reported that it had intercepted 75 drones in various regions. Ukraine announced that oil and ammunition depots had been hit.
Morozovsk airfield. Russia.— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) August 3, 2024
"Impacts were recorded on ammunition depots, where, in particular, guided aviation bombs were stored."
Have a good weekend ⭐️ https://t.co/PPLN6xoIAg pic.twitter.com/QdldUmTezd
Now Volodymyr Zelenskyi's military intelligence service GUR, aka HUR, has analyzed the damage using satellite images: The drones also hit an Su-34. The bombers regularly take off from this base to drop glide bombs over Ukraine.
⚡️The aftermath at Morozovsk airfield, clearly showing the destroyed aviation weapons depot previously reported. pic.twitter.com/vnCqv8beYL— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 5, 2024
The satellite images also showed destroyed ammunition depots in the north-east of the base. According to the GUR, jets were also moved further inland after the attack.
-
3.15 p.m.
Washington gives Kiev billions in aid
Ukraine, shaken by the Russian war of aggression, has received the equivalent of over 3.26 billion Swiss francs in new budgetary aid from the USA.
"This is an extremely important contribution to support Ukraine's state budget during the period of resistance to the Russian Federation's all-out aggression," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko in a statement.
The funds will be used to pay the salaries of teachers, civil defense workers and other state employees and to support internally displaced persons. They do not have to be repaid.
According to the ministry, since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian budget has received the equivalent of over 23 billion Swiss francs in direct support from the USA alone. In total, Kiev has received more than 83 billion francs from international donors to finance its state budget since then.
More than half of Ukraine's 2024 budget will be financed from abroad.
-
2.45 pm
Middle East crisis: Shoigu arrives in Tehran
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has sent his confidant Sergei Shoigu to Iran for talks amid growing fears of a conflagration in the Middle East. The former defense minister, who is now secretary of the Russian National Security Council, arrived in Tehran to discuss regional and international security issues, according to Russian agencies.
Shoigu's program included talks with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammed Bagheri, according to reports. A reception by the new Iranian President Massud Peseshkian is also planned. In addition to security issues, the meetings will also focus on economic projects and strengthening bilateral cooperation.
First footage of Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, meeting with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran pic.twitter.com/mJ0THxHZGP— Nicole Grajewski (@NicoleGrajewski) August 5, 2024
Ukraine has long accused Iran of supporting Russia militarily; Kiev complains that Tehran has supplied drones and missiles for Moscow's war of aggression in the past. From the point of view of the leadership in Kiev, Putin has an interest in a further escalation of the situation in the Middle East, as this could divert attention in the West away from the war in Ukraine.
Last week, Russia condemned the targeted killing of the foreign head of the Islamist Hamas, Ismail Haniya, in an Israeli attack and called on all sides to exercise restraint in view of the threat of retaliatory strikes. Moscow maintains close contacts with Tehran and Hamas. Russia, which also has contacts with Israel, has in the past put itself forward as a possible mediator in the conflict.
-
1 p.m.
Mali breaks off relations with Ukraine
Following a rebel attack that left dozens of soldiers and Russian mercenaries dead, Mali has broken off diplomatic relations with Ukraine. This was announced by the Malian transitional government.
A representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence service had previously stated that Kiev had helped the rebel Tuareg in an ambush on a convoy of the Malian army and the Wagner mercenaries supporting them just over a week ago. As a consequence, Mali would in future regard Ukraine's support as support for international terrorism, it was said.
Malian rebels posing with a Ukrainian flag after defeating large groups of Wagner in northern Mali pic.twitter.com/BxCou7rmTB— WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) July 29, 2024
An unconfirmed photo showing Tuareg fighters with a Ukrainian flag was also circulating on the internet. "They received the necessary information that enabled them to carry out the successful military operation against the Russian war criminals," said Andriy Yusov on Ukrainian television last week.
At the same time, he announced further operations of this kind in Africa. "The monopoly of the Russian private armies in Africa is coming to an end and opposing forces are emerging that can put these criminals in their place," said the intelligence officer. According to the separatist Tuareg, 84 Russian mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers were killed in several days of fighting at the end of July around the village of Tinzaouatène on the border with Algeria.
More footages and details of the incident in Mali, where the Russian Wagner unit has been destroyed, have appeared.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) July 28, 2024
Among the killed Russians is Anton Yelizarov. This individual with callsign “Lotus” led the assaults again Soledar and Bakhmut in 2023. Along him it is now… pic.twitter.com/hIF4H7QWW1
Some channels close to Wagner also reported more than 80 casualties, the heaviest Russian losses to date in West Africa. The Islamist terrorist group GSIM, which is allied with Al-Qaeda, also attacked the convoy. Whether the Tuareg cooperated with the Islamists is unconfirmed.
-
Monday, August 5, 2024, 5:01 a.m.
Ukraine celebrates the arrival of the first F-16 fighter jets
Ukraine is hoping that the celebrated arrival of the first American F-16 fighter jets will make a decisive contribution to its defense against Russian attackers.
"This is another important step towards our victory," wrote army chief Olexander Syrskyj on the Telegram platform. "F-16s in Ukraine - this means more killed occupiers, more intercepted missiles or planes with which the Russian criminals attack our Ukrainian cities."
"The F-16s are in Ukraine" - with these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the first fighter jets with his country's national insignia at an unspecified military airfield. The occasion for the presentation was Air Force Day.
"We have done a lot to bring the Ukrainian Air Force up to a new standard, that of Western fighter aircraft," he told the soldiers and pilots lined up for the parade.
He recalled the many previous meetings and discussions with foreign partners on ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The word "impossible" had often been used - wrongly, as was now apparent. A video distributed on Platform X shows various fighter jets in flight, including the F-16, with Ukraine's yellow and blue cockades on the wings.
Selensky did not provide any information on how many fighter jets have now arrived in Ukraine. "So far, the number of F-16s available in Ukraine and the number of pilots already trained are not enough," he simply said. Western media had recently reported that between six and ten aircraft had been handed over to Kiev.
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy officially introduces the Ukrainian F-16 to the public. The best part of it is that they are loaded with AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 4, 2024
The real air war in Ukraine begins, now.
Source: Office of the Ukrainian President pic.twitter.com/o4XuzhGp9s
The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have together pledged over 60 of these US-made fighter jets to Ukraine and have taken over the training of Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel. According to American media reports, the weapons and equipment for the jets are to come from the USA.
The fighter aircraft is one of the most powerful military jets in the world and is used in more than two dozen countries. The aircraft from the US company Lockheed can be used both in air defense and against targets on the ground, i.e. to push back enemy formations. The F-16 is also capable of flying at extremely low altitudes and in all weather conditions.
F-16 UAF 🫡 pic.twitter.com/y58BJioqIO— Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) August 4, 2024
Selensky did not give any details on how the new fighter aircraft will be used. "You will certainly see the results, although not all of them," said Selenskyj in an interview with journalists. "We will then decide whether to say whether these were results from the use of F-16s."
According to Ukrainian military experts, the F-16s are unlikely to be flown in direct air combat with Russian aircraft over the front line, as Russia has built up a dense air defense network. In addition, the Russian military is likely to attempt to destroy F-16s parked at Ukrainian bases.
