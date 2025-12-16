A video from the Ukrainian border guard service shows how a motorcyclist tries to flee to Romania. He races towards the barrier at high speed.

A surveillance video shows a man attempting to force his way through the Ukrainian border with Romania on a motorcycle.

According to the authorities, the man had no valid reason to leave the country.

Men of conscription age are not allowed to leave Ukraine because of the war. Show more

On December 13, the man drove at high speed towards a checkpoint on the Ukrainian border with Romania and crashed into the barrier. The motorcyclist falls, but gets up again and continues his escape on foot. The man is said to have been arrested shortly after the incident.

The Ukrainian border guard service publishes the video from the surveillance camera. The images quickly spread on social networks. According to the authorities, the man had no demonstrable reason to leave the country for Romania.

Illegal flight from the war

The border region between Ukraine and Romania has been a particular focus of attention since the beginning of the war. There have been repeated attempts to flee away from the regular exit routes.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, men between the ages of 18 and 60 who were liable for military service were generally prohibited from leaving the country, as they could be called up for military service. Since August, this has only applied to men aged 23 and over. The motorcyclist is 33 years old.

