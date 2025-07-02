New Ukrainian long-range missile drones of the Peklo type. Bild: sda

Russian missile and drone attacks are repeatedly targeting Ukrainian arms companies. Can relocating parts of production to Denmark help?

dpa

Ukrainian arms companies could soon be producing in the NATO state of Denmark.

Production there would be much safer from Russian attacks.

If Russia were to attack sites in Denmark, Moscow would run the risk of a NATO counter-attack. Show more

In future, Ukrainian arms companies will be able to produce weapons and ammunition in the NATO state of Denmark. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced in Copenhagen that talks are currently underway with the Ukrainian government on the subject. "I think we will see the results of this in September or October," he explained. He cited drones and missiles as examples of military equipment that could be manufactured in Denmark.

Production in Denmark would, among other things, enable Ukrainian companies to make production much safer from Russian attacks. If Russia were to attack sites in Denmark, Moscow would run the risk of a NATO counter-attack.

According to Poulsen, the political talks are necessary because it is currently not legally possible for Ukrainian arms companies to relocate their production to other European countries. New legislation would first have to be created in Ukraine for this to happen, he said.

Poulsen spoke at a press conference on the Danish EU Council Presidency, which has just begun. Its motto is "A strong Europe in a changing world" and will focus in particular on security issues and the competitiveness of the EU.