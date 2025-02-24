Billionaire Musk suspects massive fraud in the American authorities and is demanding proof of performance. But some government departments are ignoring or contradicting his demand.

On February 22, the US DOGE efficiency department sent an email to government employees asking them to report five achievements from the previous week. Failure to do so would result in dismissal.

The deadline for this expires today, Monday, at 11:59 pm.

Some ministries are defending themselves against the DOGE push.

The deadline for this expires today, Monday, at 11:59 pm.

Some ministries are defending themselves against the DOGE push. Show more

Proof of performance or dismissal: American billionaire and government advisor Elon Musk has presented hundreds of thousands of federal employees with this choice. However, the unusual demand has met with resistance even from agencies led by supporters of US President Donald Trump, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the State Department and the Pentagon.

Members of both parties have said Musk's order may be illegal, while unions have threatened legal action. Musk's cost-cutting agency DOGE team sent an email to hundreds of thousands of federal employees on Saturday asking them to list five services they provided at their jobs in the past week within 48 hours.

In a separate message on X, Musk said that any employee who didn't respond by the deadline - 11:59 p.m. Eastern time today, Monday, in the email - would lose their job.

Elon Musk's already-infamous email to millions US public employees, demanding they name five things they accomplished last week, has inspired responses:

The result: confusion to chaos. Some agencies defied the order, others encouraged their employees to cooperate, and still others issued conflicting instructions. And the president? He posted a picture on social media in which he made fun of federal employees who were "crying about Trump and Elon".

Mail demand unsettles civil servants

There were conflicting signals at the Department of Health and Human Services. The leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s department instructed around 80,000 employees yesterday morning to comply with Musk's request. However, Sean Keveney, the acting general counsel responsible for legal matters at the ministry, had instructed some employees not to do so shortly beforehand.

Elon Musk's efficiency division puts pressure on civil servants.

That evening, the department's leadership then reissued a new directive telling employees to do nothing in connection with the call until noon Monday.

"I'll be honest with you. After putting in over 70 hours of work over the past week to advance the government's priorities, I was personally offended when I received the email below," Keveney wrote in an email obtained by the AP news agency. It acknowledged a widespread sense of uncertainty and stress within the agency.

"A dose of compassion please"

Keveney cited security concerns and explained that some of the work done by the agency's staff may be protected by attorney-client privilege: "I have received no assurances that there are adequate measures in place to protect the responses to this email."

The ultimatum was heavily criticized by Democrats, but some Republicans also spoke out against such an approach. "If I could tell Elon Musk one thing, it would be to please show him a dose of compassion," said Republican Senator John Curtis from Utah, whose state employs 33,000 people in the federal agencies.

The new Republican FBI Director Kash Patel gives Elon Musk a hard time.

Even Kash Patel, newly appointed FBI director and vocal supporter of Trump, instructed his staff to ignore Musk's request - at least for now. There will be reviews in accordance with FBI processes, Patel wrote in an email confirmed by the AP. "When and if more information is needed, we will coordinate responses. Please withhold any responses at this time."

Ministries react differently

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Capital District of Washington, Ed Martin, on the other hand, may have caused even more confusion with his memo to staff. "We will comply with this OPM request, whether by responding or choosing not to respond," Martin wrote in the email obtained by the AP, referring to the Office of Personnel Management, the agency that manages federal personnel.

"Please make a good faith effort to respond and list your activities (or not, whichever you prefer)." Should any difficulties arise, he said, he would back up the staff. In the Departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security, however, the instructions were clear.

Ignore Elon Musk's order, State Department leaders tell staff. FBI Director Patel issued similar guidance

No employee is required to report their activities outside of their department's chain of command, wrote Tibor Nagy, Undersecretary of State at the State Department, in a circular email. Pentagon leadership instructed employees to hold off on any response to Musk's team. The Department of Homeland Security informed employees that there is currently no obligation to report and that agency leadership will respond to the request.

Hundreds of thousands affected

In the first four weeks of Trump's second term, thousands of federal employees have already been forced out of the civil service - either through dismissal or an offer of severance pay. Official figures are not yet available, but the AP counted hundreds of thousands affected in some way. Many work outside Washington.

Musk described his latest request on Sunday as "a very basic pulse check". The reason is that a significant number of people allegedly working for the government don't even read their emails, Musk wrote on his platform X. "In some cases, we believe that non-existent people or the identities of dead people are being used to collect paychecks. In other words, this is outright fraud."

He did not provide any evidence of such fraud. Regardless, Musk and Trump have falsely claimed in recent days that tens of millions of deceased people are still receiving Social Security benefits.