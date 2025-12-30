Marjorie Taylor Greene has broken with Trump. Now she is turning her back on the political elite in Washington. Archivbild: IMAGO/Middle East Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene was an ardent supporter of Donald Trump for a long time - until a dispute and the final break occurred in November. In an interview, the ex-Trump loyalist explains her departure from the US president's "toxic politics".

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you MP Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia was a loyal supporter of Donald Trump.

Then there was a dispute over the Epstein files - and a rift with the US President.

Greene apologizes for her "toxic politics" and turns her back on the political business. Show more

Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of Donald Trump's hardcore supporters within the Republican Party. Until the two broke up in November - over the Epstein files. In an extensive interview with theNew York Times, the 51-year-old explains her break with the political elite in Washington.

Her change of heart towards Trump began with the funeral service for conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, according to the 51-year-old. After his murder in September, she watched the speeches of Kirk's widow Erika and Donald Trump on television in front of a packed stadium in Arizona.

While Erika Kirk declared with tears in her eyes that she had forgiven her husband's murderer, Trump took a completely opposite tone. "I hate my opponents and I don't wish them the best," Trump raged in front of the mourners. At that moment, she said, she realized "where his heart is".

The contrast between Erika Kirk and the president opened her eyes. For her, that was "absolutely the worst statement", she recalls. "She has a sincere Christian faith, and his words prove that he has no faith at all," Greene said of Trump's religious fanaticism.

Irreconcilable campaign tactics

Greene was elected to the House of Representatives in 2021. She unwaveringly followed Trump in his attacks on political opponents and conspiracy theories such as the allegedly "stolen presidential election" in 2020. As the frontwoman of the MAGA movement, she loved provocation and often attracted attention with racist insults.

Since the steadily deepening rift with her mentor Donald Trump, Greene has ventured more and more out of the closet in her political views. She described the war in Gaza as "genocide" and criticized the president's support for the crypto industry.

"Those are the sectors that are still getting everything they want, while we're still out here saying, 'We want action in areas that benefit the American people, not the big industries and the big donors,'" Greene said in an interview on CBS News' "60 Minutes".

Part of the poisoned culture

Trump's political leadership is based on a complete annihilation of dissenters and political opponents, Greene explained in an interview with the New York Times. "Donald Trump has taught us never to apologize and never to admit mistakes," she explains. "You just keep attacking your enemies no matter what."

A relentless Trump supporter, Greene herself blatantly followed the US president's reactionary rhetoric. She accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, of treason and declared that treason is punishable by prison or death.

Looking back, Greene says it was wrong to accuse the Democrats of treason. "After Charlie's death, I realized I was part of this poisoned culture," Greene said.

Break with Trump because of Epstein

The final rift between her and her mentor was marked by the dispute over the release of the Epstein files. Against the president's resistance, she demanded that all investigation files be made public. "The Epstein files represent everything that is wrong in Washington," explained Greene. "Rich, powerful elites are committing horrible acts and getting away with it. And women are the victims."

At a press conference in November, she announced that she would publish the names of the perpetrators. Trump's reaction was not long in coming. One of Greene's employees reported a phone call in which Trump shouted at her at the top of his voice. "My friends are being hurt", Trump is said to have threatened.

I’m being attacked by many in the establishment Republican Party, the consulting class, and their paid shills because I outflank them all on the right, I’m controlled by no one, and they’re threatened by that.



I’m more conservative than they are and my voting record proves it.… pic.twitter.com/Kllb56Kdit — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 30, 2025

And the US President responded with further attacks: he called her a "traitor" and announced that he would withdraw his support for her re-election in 2026. He wrote about Greene on Truth Social, calling her a "rabble-rousing lunatic" - a tone that surprised even loyal MAGA voters.

Donald Trump's continued threats ultimately led to Greene's withdrawal from politics. In mid-November, she apologized for her "toxic politics". "I got to know Washington and understood how broken this place is," she says. Following the rift with Trump over the Epstein files, she announced in a video that she would resign from Congress on January 5 - one year before the end of her term. "Loyalty should be a two-way street," Greene wrote in her lengthy resignation statement.