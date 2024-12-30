Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, speaks to the conscience of the global community at the turn of the year. Bianca Otero/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

In a video message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns of the impending climate catastrophe. The destructive course of the global community must be abandoned immediately.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his New Year's message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the global community to be more ambitious in the fight against the climate crisis.

The past ten years have been a "decade of deadly heat", says Guterres.

When it comes to climate protection, every little bit of warming counts, as it increases risks such as extreme weather events. Show more

In a dramatic appeal at the turn of the year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the countries of the world to be more ambitious in the fight against the climate crisis. The past ten years have been the hottest since records began - and therefore a "decade of deadly heat", he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The world is experiencing climate breakdown in real time. "We need to get off this road to perdition - and we have no time to lose."

In 2025, the countries of the world must drastically reduce their climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions and support the transition to a renewable future, he demanded. A rapid move away from coal, oil and gas is necessary.

Even in the darkest days, I’ve seen hope power change.



There are no guarantees for what’s ahead in 2025.



But I pledge to stand with all those who are working to forge a more peaceful, equal, stable and healthy future for all people. pic.twitter.com/wD28KQBq2S — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 30, 2024

Temperatures repeatedly above 50 degrees

The Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Celeste Saulo, said with regard to Guterres' speech that every little bit of warming counts when it comes to climate protection, as it increases risks such as extreme weather events. This year has already seen record-breaking rainfall and flooding in many countries, with heartbreaking loss of life. "Tropical cyclones have taken a terrible human and economic toll, most recently in the French overseas department of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean. Intense heat scorched dozens of countries, with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees on several occasions."

Initial rapid analyses suggest that the devastating cyclone "Chido" was intensified by man-made climate change. Uncredited/Etat Major des Armées via AP/dpa

Guterres concluded that 2024 was a dark year overall - characterized by war, suffering, inequality and rising global temperatures. But even in the darkest days, hope brings about change. And this comes in particular from activists, humanitarian aid workers, scientists, innovators and developing countries fighting for justice, said the UN chief.

He ended his New Year's message by saying that there are no guarantees for what lies ahead in 2025. However, he promised to stand with all those who are working for a more peaceful, equal, stable and healthy future for all people. "Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning. Not as a divided world, but as united nations."