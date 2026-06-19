On World Refugee Day this Saturday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, calls for migrants not to be viewed solely as a burden. “Refugees contribute every day to the societies that have taken them in—as workers, students, neighbors, artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, and leaders,” he explained. “When given the opportunity, they rebuild their lives while simultaneously strengthening the communities around them.”

Salih called World Refugee Day an occasion to honor the courage and determination of the nearly 42 million people who have been forced to flee their home countries due to war, violence, and persecution. Millions of them are trapped in a cycle of dependency and rely on increasingly scarce humanitarian aid for their daily survival. However, mere protection and basic provisions are not enough, Salih emphasized. “They need prospects to rebuild their lives with dignity. Being a refugee should be a temporary situation, not a lifelong fate.”

Number of Returnees Increased in 2025

Salih reaffirmed the goal of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to reduce by half, within ten years, the number of refugees who are in protracted displacement and dependent on humanitarian aid.

According to the new UNHCR annual report, 5.4 million people fled to other countries in 2025 to escape violence and persecution. At the same time, the number of returnees increased: 14.7 million displaced people returned to their regions or countries of origin, including 4.4 million refugees and 10.3 million internally displaced persons.