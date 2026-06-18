A United Nations (UN) expert has warned that, in light of the growing influence of tech companies, the scope for freedom of expression is “dangerously shrinking” in numerous countries.

The “inalienable human right” to freedom of expression is being privatized, monetized, manipulated, and unlawfully restricted, said Irene Kahn, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, on Wednesday evening in Geneva. In particular, the increasing intertwining of state and corporate interests—for example, in the United States—threatens the right to freedom of expression. “Protecting freedom of expression requires that states uphold human rights,” Kahn stated during the presentation of her final report.

But when the world’s most powerful government uses its political and economic weapons—from tariffs to sanctions—to prevent other states from regulating its digital platforms and AI companies, freedom of expression becomes a “pawn of geopolitics,” the Special Representative warned, referring to the United States.

Tech giants have too much power

In particular, the growing power of large tech companies is deeply concerning: “Important decisions affecting the rights of billions of people are made by a handful of big tech companies and oligarchs,” Kahn warned. These companies are not accountable to any democratic process, are not subject to any oversight, and often face no consequences whatsoever for their actions. Tech companies have more influence and resources than most governments.

Often Massive Setbacks in Human Rights

In some countries, there have been massive setbacks in human rights, the UN Special Rapporteur continued to warn. For example, anti-terrorism laws are being used to suppress peaceful protest and dissenting voices. In this way, populist governments are “abusing freedom of expression as a weapon to incite violence, discrimination, and hostility” against minorities.

Although Kahn and other UN Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, they work independently and do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.