ARCHIVE - Members of the Security Council vote on a resolution at United Nations Headquarters. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/dpa
Keystone
The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting today to discuss the escalation of the war in Lebanon. The meeting has been scheduled for 21:00 CEST (15:00 local time) at the request of France, according to diplomatic circles in New York.
The war in Lebanon had escalated with the advance of Israeli ground troops and possible new attacks in the Beirut area - although a ceasefire was announced in mid-April.