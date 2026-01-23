According to UN experts, the number of Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is rising rapidly. They are calling for significantly more aid on the ground.

More than 1,400 people have died so far in the current outbreak. (File photo)

In light of the Ebola epidemic continuing to spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, United Nations experts are calling for a massive expansion of relief efforts. “The number of cases is rising exponentially and doubling every 20 days. This growth is far outpacing the expansion of our relief efforts,” said Julien Harneis, the UN Ebola coordinator.

"We must significantly step up our efforts, whether in terms of supplying relief goods—especially protective equipment—or in terms of personnel, medical professionals, and logistics specialists." Early treatment greatly increases the chances of survival, according to Harneis.

More than 1,400 deaths in the current outbreak

"This is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever," said Carl Skau, deputy director of the World Food Program (WFP). “By way of comparison: 1,000 people have died in the last two months. In West Africa, it took eight months for 1,000 people to die.”

In 2014 and 2015, more than 11,000 people died during an Ebola epidemic in West Africa. During the second-worst recorded outbreak, which occurred from 2018 to 2020 in eastern Congo, approximately 2,300 people died. According to figures from Congolese health authorities, more than 1,400 people have died from the virus so far.

Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact, particularly contact with bodily fluids.