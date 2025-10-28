With wind speeds of up to 295 km/h, hurricane "Melissa" is raging in Jamaica. The storm of the highest category brings heavy rainfall, meter-high tidal waves - and already several deaths in the Caribbean.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hurricane "Melissa" has hit Jamaica with wind speeds of up to 295 km/h.

In view of the severe damage caused by the mega-hurricane, the Jamaican government has declared the Caribbean island a disaster area.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness had warned of "devastation of historic proportions".

Now the Bahamas are preparing for the "full force" of the hurricane.

Dozens of people have already lost their lives in Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Show more

21.01 hrs UN: "Unprecedented destruction" in Jamaica According to the UN, Hurricane Melissa has caused an unprecedented level of destruction in Jamaica. The hurricane led to "massive and unprecedented destruction of infrastructure, property, roads and network connections", said the UN coordinator in Jamaica, Dennis Zulu, at a media conference. People are being housed in emergency shelters all over the country. According to initial assessments, the country had been "devastated to an unprecedented extent", said Zulu. Melissa was the first hurricane to make landfall with such force in 90 years, according to an analysis of data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The "Labor Day" hurricane, which devastated the Florida Keys island chain in the south of the USA in 1935, hit land - like "Melissa" - at 300 kilometers per hour and a minimum air pressure of 892 millibars. 🚨 #HurricaneMelissa made landfall in Jamaica, as its strongest storm in living memory, with devastating rains and wind. While preparing the assistance to affected people together with partners, our team in Kingston was forced to shelter today.

Watch our colleague's testimony 📽️ pic.twitter.com/qbDAfUcMj8 — WFP Caribbean (@wfp_Caribbean) October 29, 2025

20.52 hrs Hurricane "Melissa" causes at least 30 deaths in the Caribbean At least 30 people have died in various Caribbean countries as a result of Hurricane Melissa, according to preliminary reports from the authorities. At least ten more are missing. After passing through Jamaica, the destructive storm first reached the socialist Caribbean state of Cuba and is now heading for the Bahamas. "Melissa" continued across the Atlantic towards the archipelago with wind speeds of 155 kilometers per hour. The storm caused severe damage and heavy flooding, particularly in Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti. The highest number of victims so far has been reported in Haiti with at least 23. At least 20 people have died in the municipality of Petit Goâve after a river burst its banks due to the persistent rainfall in the west of the country.

20.35 Great Britain pledges emergency aid to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa In view of the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa, the UK is providing 2.5 million pounds (2.64 million Swiss francs) in emergency aid for Jamaica. The money will be used to finance emergency shelters, water filters and blankets. The government in London announced that the navy ship "HMS Trent" was in the Caribbean and that a team of experts from the Foreign Office had been sent to Miami to support stranded British nationals. Up to 8,000 British nationals are currently in Jamaica, either on vacation or visiting relatives. All airports on the island remain closed. The British Foreign Office stated that "Melissa" is probably the strongest hurricane in Jamaica's history and has severely damaged or destroyed towns and infrastructure. Around three quarters of the island are currently without power. Hurricane "Melissa" sweeps over Jamaica A satellite image published by NASA shows Hurricane Melissa approaching Jamaica. Image: KEYSTONE Hurricane Melissa swept across Jamaica on Tuesday evening. Image: KEYSTONE According to the authorities, hospitals and bridges were damaged by the hurricane. Image: KEYSTONE Roads and entire regions were flooded and inundated. Image: KEYSTONE Almost 15,000 people sought shelter in emergency shelters. Image: KEYSTONE Reliable information on fatalities is not yet available. Image: KEYSTONE Hurricane "Melissa" reached Cuba on Wednesday morning (Swiss time). Image: KEYSTONE "It will be a very difficult night for the whole of Cuba, but we will recover," said the head of state before the hurricane's arrival. Image: KEYSTONE Hurricane "Melissa" sweeps over Jamaica A satellite image published by NASA shows Hurricane Melissa approaching Jamaica. Image: KEYSTONE Hurricane Melissa swept across Jamaica on Tuesday evening. Image: KEYSTONE According to the authorities, hospitals and bridges were damaged by the hurricane. Image: KEYSTONE Roads and entire regions were flooded and inundated. Image: KEYSTONE Almost 15,000 people sought shelter in emergency shelters. Image: KEYSTONE Reliable information on fatalities is not yet available. Image: KEYSTONE Hurricane "Melissa" reached Cuba on Wednesday morning (Swiss time). Image: KEYSTONE "It will be a very difficult night for the whole of Cuba, but we will recover," said the head of state before the hurricane's arrival. Image: KEYSTONE

7.32 pm At least 20 dead in floods in Haiti At least 20 people have died in heavy flooding in the Caribbean state of Haiti. At least ten more are missing after a river burst its banks due to the persistent rainfall during hurricane "Melissa", as the head of the civil defense, Emmanuel Pierre, told local media. Half of the fatalities were children. The search operations are continuing. The river La Digue burst its banks in the early morning (local time) in the west of the country, as reported by the newspaper "Le Nouvelliste" and the television station Radio Télévision Caraïbes, among others. Initially there was talk of eight deaths, but the number was later increased and could rise even further. A boy in flooded Port-au-Prince in Haiti. AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph/Keystone Several villages in the municipality of Petit Goâve were reportedly flooded. The floods caused considerable damage, reported "Le Nouvelliste", citing eyewitnesses. Houses, cars and livestock were swept away by torrents of water and fields were destroyed. "Melissa" caused devastation in several Caribbean states. The powerful storm has already hit Jamaica and Cuba with full fury and is now moving on towards the Bahamas. Neighboring countries were also affected by heavy rainfall, landslides and strong gusts of wind. Three people had already lost their lives in Haiti and one person was killed in the Dominican Republic. In Jamaica, three bodies were discovered after the passage of "Melissa", as local media reported, citing the police. No information on fatalities has yet been received from Cuba.

17.37 hrs "Melissa" threatens the Bahamas Hurricane "Melissa" continues its devastating course through the Atlantic. Having already made landfall twice - first in Jamaica and then in Cuba - the storm is now heading towards the Bahamas and then Bermuda. According to the US hurricane center in Miami, "Melissa" is currently a hurricane of the second strongest category with sustained wind speeds of up to 155 kilometers per hour. "Melissa", which hit Jamaica hard with the highest category 5, was located on Wednesday morning (local time) in the southwestern Atlantic, around 245 kilometers south of the Bahamas. The center of the storm was moving rapidly at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour, according to the hurricane center in Miami. The storm was expected to move across the south-eastern or central part of the Bahamian archipelago on Wednesday. Meteorologists warned of destructive gusts of wind and heavy rainfall in the Bahamas and Cuba. A dangerous storm surge is also expected in the Bahamas. Late on Thursday, "Melissa" was expected to pass near or west of Bermuda. A hurricane warning is still in place for eastern Cuba. The Turks and Caicos Islands will also feel some of the effects of the storm. Hurricane Melissa continues to rage through the Atlantic. Bild: Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa

1.09 pm Winds in Jamaica ease One day after Hurricane Melissa passed through Jamaica, the wind is finally subsiding. Residents of the island are nevertheless advised not to leave their homes until sunrise, according to the US hurricane center NHC. A hurricane warning was no longer in effect. "Melissa" hit Jamaica on Tuesday as a category 5 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of up to 295 kilometers per hour. The hurricane brought with it storm surges, destructive winds and heavy rainfall. In view of the severe damage, the government declared the Caribbean island a disaster area. However, the exact extent was still uncertain early on Wednesday morning. Images of smashed houses in flooded streets could be seen in local media. According to the authorities, hospitals and bridges were damaged. More than 530,000 households were cut off from the power supply. There was initially no information on casualties.

1.04 pm Up to 185 km/h - Storm "Melissa" rages over Cuba Hurricane "Melissa" sweeps across Cuba with sustained wind speeds of up to 185 kilometers per hour and causes severe flooding. According to the US hurricane center NHC, the category three of five hurricane was over the interior of the south-eastern province of Santiago de Cuba about three hours after its arrival in Cuba. According to the government, more than 735,000 of Cuba's almost ten million inhabitants had previously been brought to safety. The hurricane center had warned of "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash floods with numerous landslides".

11.38 a.m. Salvation Army Switzerland donates 15,000 francs for hurricane victims The Salvation Army Switzerland is providing CHF 15,000 in emergency aid following the devastating hurricane "Melissa" in the Caribbean, according to a press release. The category 5 storm hit Jamaica particularly hard, with Haiti also affected. The funds will be used to provide rapid emergency aid for food, drinking water and shelter.

9.02 a.m. Video shows destruction in Jamaica Hurricane "Melissa" has hit Jamaica with enormous force and left major devastation on the island. An overview.

08.31 a.m. Hurricane "Melissa" reaches Cuba After passing through Jamaica, the dangerous hurricane "Melissa" has reached Cuba. The hurricane weakened slightly shortly before its arrival in the socialist Caribbean state and made landfall in the southeast of the island near the town of Chivirico on Wednesday night (local time) as a force 3 of 5 hurricane. According to the US hurricane center in Miami, it reached sustained wind speeds of up to 195 kilometers per hour. More than 735,000 people were brought to safety, as President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on Platform X on Tuesday evening (local time). Cuba has just under ten million inhabitants. According to the hurricane center, "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash floods with numerous landslides" are to be expected. After Cuba, "Melissa" is expected to reach the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon. "It will be a very difficult night for all of Cuba, but we will recover," the head of state said ahead of the hurricane's arrival.

07.48 a.m. Heavy rainfall expected in Jamaica Hurricane Melissa has swept across Jamaica and caused extensive damage in large parts of the country. According to the newspaper "The Gleaner", citing the weather service, heavy rainfall must be expected in parts of Jamaica in the coming days. The expected rainfall amounts of 38 to 76 centimetres are roughly equivalent to last Tuesday's peak value.

07.25 am Trump: "Help is needed for humanitarian reasons" US President Donald Trump declared that the USA was ready to provide assistance to Jamaica after the island was hit by Hurricane Melissa: "For humanitarian reasons, help is needed. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to act. The storm is currently causing severe damage," Trump said.

07.24 am Jamaica's internet largely paralyzed after Hurricane Melissa Following the direct impact of Hurricane Melissa, internet connectivity in Jamaica had dropped to only around 30 percent of its usual level by Tuesday evening, according to the monitoring organization NetBlocks. The storm caused severe damage to power and communication lines and cut connections to many parts of the country.

07.03 am Video shows devastation at Montego Bay airport Even hours after the hurricane hit, the damage in Jamaica is still uncertain. However, the authorities are expecting severe devastation. "This is one of the worst experiences we have ever had," said Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie. A video is currently circulating on Twitter showing the destroyed Montego Bay International Airport: Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay. Melissa was no joke. Prayers. 🙏❤️🇯🇲 #HurricaneMelissa pic.twitter.com/bIC7c8LvbP — Bonita Jamaica (@BonitaJamaica) October 29, 2025

06:43 "No reliable information on fatalities yet" "I don't have any reliable information on fatalities yet, but given the damage caused by the category 5 hurricane, we assume that people have lost their lives," Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the US television station CNN. The hurricane is now moving towards Cuba, where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday night (local time), according to the US hurricane center in Miami. According to the government, more than 735,000 people have been brought to safety in Cuba. 🇯🇲🌀 Scenes from Jamaica show the destruction of Hurrican Melissa throughout the island.



1. Spalding, Clarendon Parish streets flooded.

2. Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth Parish

3. Mountainous area of Santa Cruz

4. Burnt Ground, St. Elizabeth Parish pic.twitter.com/pRK8Gy9l11 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) October 28, 2025 Hospitals and bridges were damaged by the hurricane, according to the authorities. Masses of water pushed through the streets. The storm toppled trees and electricity pylons. Numerous roads were blocked as a result. The St. Elizabeth region in the southwest of the country was "under water", said the minister. The damage there was considerable. "There is widespread damage in the southwest in St. Elizabeth, a lot of flooding, extensive wind damage to schools, hospitals and homes," Richard Thompson, Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), told CNN. Almost 15,000 people sought shelter in emergency shelters. "Now is not the time to be bold," said Minister McKenzie. "Don't bet against Melissa, that's a bet we can't win".

4:30 Cuba prepares for 'full force' of hurricane While the hurricane was raging in Jamaica, Cuba was also preparing for the hurricane. President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the hurricane would hit land "with full force" during the night or early Wednesday morning (local time). The US hurricane center warned of massive rainfall, destructive gusts of wind and a storm surge up to four meters high in places. Due to the heavy rain, "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding and numerous landslides are expected". On Wednesday evening (local time), "Melissa" is expected to finally move on towards the Bahamas. Hurricane #Melissa Advisory 31: Melissa Re-Strengthening as it Approaches Eastern Cuba. Expected to Make Landfall There as an Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane in the Next Few Hours. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 29, 2025

4 o'clock Global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season in the Atlantic begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30. As the head of the Jamaican weather service, Evan Thompson, said, the weather conditions will continue to be bad for the next few days, even after the center of the hurricane has moved away from Jamaica.

Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 0:14 a.m. Jamaica declared a disaster area In light of the severe damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, the Jamaican government has declared the Caribbean island a disaster zone. "The Government's priority has always been the safety and well-being of all Jamaicans," wrote Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the news platform X. "This order gives the Government the tools to coordinate our response to Hurricane Melissa." 5 pm EDT - Extremely powerful Hurricane #Melissa beginning to pull away from Jamaica and headed toward eastern Cuba. Here are the Key Messages. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for updates. pic.twitter.com/HsuOCgzfGA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2025 The dangerous hurricane caused devastating damage in Jamaica. Roofs were torn off houses and hospitals, masses of water rushed through the streets and trees toppled after the storm reached the Caribbean state as a Category 5 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 295 kilometers per hour. It brought with it destructive winds, storm surges and heavy rainfall. There were initially no reports of possible casualties. The full extent of the damage was still unclear. Our country has been ravaged by Hurricane Melissa but we will rebuild and we will do so even better than before.



Tonight I encourage Jamaicans to be hopeful. I know many, especially those in the worst affected parishes, are feeling disheartened. Your homes may have been damaged… pic.twitter.com/HngaFJRIxM — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) October 29, 2025 "Melissa" made landfall near the village of New Hope on the southwest coast of Jamaica. According to the NHC, it was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the Atlantic. Over land, the hurricane weakened slightly to a still dangerous level 4 storm with wind speeds of 240 kilometers per hour, according to the US hurricane center (NHC) in Miami. "There is widespread damage in the southwest in St. Elizabeth, a lot of flooding, extensive wind damage to schools, hospitals and homes," Richard Thompson, Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), told the US television station CNN. The consequences of "Melissa" could be "potentially unprecedented" for the country with its 2.8 million inhabitants, the Red Cross said. Head of government Holness also expected severe damage. "There is no infrastructure in this region that can withstand a category 5 hurricane," he said. There will definitely be damage to roofs, infrastructure, vegetation and the country's ports. The hurricane center had warned of "catastrophic winds". These could be up to 30 percent stronger in higher mountain regions. In the area around the eye of the hurricane, buildings could be completely destroyed, it said. The center also expected "catastrophic flash floods", landslides and storm surges up to four meters high on the south coast of the country.

22:49 Hurricane "Melissa" hits Jamaica and heads for Cuba Hurricane "Melissa" caused devastating damage shortly after its arrival in Jamaica. Roofs were torn off houses and hospitals, masses of water poured through the streets and trees toppled after the storm reached the Caribbean state as a category 5 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 295 kilometers per hour. There were initially no reports of possible casualties. The full extent of the damage was still unclear. 🚨 BREAKING: HOSPITALS DESTROYED IN JAMAICA 🚨



Medical facilities in Black River, Jamaica have reportedly been destroyed, according to a Jamaican Senator speaking to NBC.

Amid Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic landfall, emergency services are overwhelmed, and access to care is… pic.twitter.com/FwJsmfMvqr — Dj Steven King (@djstevenking1) October 28, 2025 According to Health Minister Christopher Tufton, at least four large hospitals were significantly damaged. In one clinic in St. Elizabeth, 75 patients had to be moved to a higher floor due to the damage, as reported by the newspaper "Jamaica Gleaner". Videos published by local media showed flooded streets, damaged houses and a hotel in the vacation destination of Negril, where the wind shook the palm trees on the beach violently during heavy rainfall. 🙏🙏🙏PRAY FOR JAMAICA!🙏🙏🙏🇯🇲

Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica with powerful winds and relentless rain. The damage is already severe, and conditions continue to worsen by the hour.

Please keep the people of Jamaica in your prayers!https://t.co/UqznV1VPI3 pic.twitter.com/9ezMKLREhZ — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) October 28, 2025 While the hurricane was raging in Jamaica, Cuba was also preparing for the hurricane. President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the hurricane would make landfall "with full force" on Wednesday night (local time) or early Wednesday. The storm is considered to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, to have ever hit Cuba. On Wednesday evening (local time), "Melissa" is expected to finally move on towards the Bahamas.

21:14 Floods bring crocodiles with them Rivers overflow their banks, residential areas are flooded: The heavy rainfall is causing flooding in many places in Jamaica. The authorities are also warning of stray crocodiles in this context. The animals could try to reach higher, drier ground. Particular caution is therefore required in flooded areas. Under no circumstances should anyone try to catch the crocodiles. 🚨 Roads in Bath, St. Thomas, Jamaica are now impassable as rising river waters flood the area in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.#HurricaneMelissa #Jamaica #Breaking #StormUpdate pic.twitter.com/KomV5Dk3fV — Clash Edge (@ClashEdge) October 28, 2025

20.20 hrs 6000 people in emergency shelters Due to the extremely dangerous hurricane "Melissa", around 6000 people have sought shelter in 382 emergency shelters in Jamaica. Despite calls from the authorities, the number of people seeking shelter in high-risk areas such as Saint Elizabeth in the south of the country was considered low. "Now is not the time to be brave," said Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie. "Don't bet against Melissa, that's a bet we can't win". The government expected that more than 50,000 people would have to temporarily leave their homes due to the damage caused by the hurricane. Current visuals show that conditions are not good in Mandeville, Manchester, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa moves through. pic.twitter.com/Ctm64OvqLK — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) October 28, 2025 "Melissa" made landfall in the southwest of Jamaica as a category 5 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 295 kilometers per hour. It is therefore one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the Atlantic. The authorities expected severe damage. "There is no infrastructure in this region that can withstand a category 5 hurricane," said Head of Government Andrew Holness.

20.05 hrs Cuba is also preparing for hurricane "Melissa" Cuba is also preparing for the imminent passage of the dangerous hurricane "Melissa". The hurricane will make landfall "with full force" as early as Wednesday night (local time) or early Wednesday, said President Miguel Díaz-Canel. The storm is considered to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, to have ever hit Cuba.

7.32 pm "Melissa" covers hospital roof Videos shared on social media show how the hurricane caused severe damage to the Black River Hospital in southern Jamaica. The roof appears to have been covered, allowing masses of water to pour into the building unhindered, with reports of significant structural damage to the facility. Intense footage from inside Black River Hospital as the eye wall of Hurricane #Melissa makes landfall, causing significant damage. Footage captured by Dee Anthony.#HurricaneMelissa #Jamaica pic.twitter.com/5FV9Y8fN9R — ChaseWithHam (@Ham_BklynWx) October 28, 2025

6.30 pm Hurricane "Melissa" reaches Jamaica The strongest storm in more than 170 years has reached Jamaica. Hurricane "Melissa" made landfall on the Caribbean island on Tuesday as a category 5 hurricane. The US hurricane center in Miami warned of devastating flash floods and landslides. TikTok Iive showing the strength of Hurricane Melissa winds in Jamaica https://t.co/KRki0wKcQ8#HurricaneMelissa #Jamaica pic.twitter.com/mxU9aXqxlP — Dan Martin (@Dan_Martin) October 28, 2025 Show more

Why is everyone trembling before Hurricane Melissa?

"Melissa" is already the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts from early June to late November. The hurricane was expected to continue moving across eastern Cuba after hitting Jamaica.

"Melissa" is moving very slowly and could therefore remain over land for a long time and cause significantly more damage than other hurricanes. Wind speeds of up to 280 kilometers per hour were reportedly measured inside the storm. Catastrophic flash floods and numerous landslides are likely. There could be devastation on the scale of hurricanes "Maria" in 2017 or "Katrina" in 2005.

Tidal waves of up to four meters were expected on the south coast of the country, and forced evacuations were ordered in some coastal areas. The airport in the capital Kingston was closed, as were the island nation's ports.

What does Jamaica's government say about Hurricane Melissa?

In view of the approaching hurricane, Jamaica's head of government Andrew Holness has warned of widespread destruction in his country. The storm will probably have an impact "on the western part of Jamaica", Holness said in an interview with CNN on Monday. "I don't think there is any infrastructure in that region that could withstand a level 5 storm." Three deaths were reported in Jamaica on Monday. Three more deaths were reported in Haiti and at least one in the Dominican Republic.

Holness warned that there could be "significant" disruption from the hurricane. The authorities called on people to move to higher ground and shelters. The hurricane was expected to reach Jamaica early Tuesday morning (local time). Jamaica had already experienced heavy gusts of wind and rain on Monday.

According to the US hurricane center (NHC), the storm was still around 240 kilometers away from the Jamaican capital Kingston on Monday evening. The NHC had previously warned of "catastrophic flooding" in the Caribbean state and called on residents to get to safety.

What is the population doing ahead of "Melissa"?

However, many people in Jamaica defied the evacuation orders. "I'm not leaving," Roy Brown from Port Royal told the AFP news agency. "I don't think I can run away from death." He referred to bad experiences with government hurricane shelters in the past.

Fisherwoman Jennifer Ramdial shared the sentiment, saying, "I just don't want to leave."

Have there already been deaths due to Hurricane Melissa?

In Haiti and the Dominican Republic, several people have already lost their lives due to "Melissa". In the Dominican Republic, a 79-year-old man was found dead after being swept away by masses of water, according to the authorities. A 13-year-old boy also went missing. The authorities in Haiti announced that three people had been killed by the hurricane at the weekend.

On Monday, three deaths were also reported in Jamaica: According to authorities, the people had already died during preparations for the storm while working on ladders and cutting branches from trees.