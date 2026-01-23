At least 6,000 seafarers are stranded in a conflict zone following attacks. UN Human Rights Chief Türk warns of serious consequences for their health and safety.

Thousands of seafarers are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing mutual attacks between the U.S. and Iran. The situation for many is so dire that it has prompted the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, to intervene.

His office estimates that there are at least 6,000 people on about 400 stranded ships. At least nine ships with 93 crew members have been abandoned by their owners. The seafarers must figure out for themselves how to obtain water, food, and medical care.

Being isolated for a long time and stranded in a conflict zone could have serious consequences for their mental and physical health. At least 17 sailors have been killed since Israel and the U.S. began their attacks on Iran in late February. Türk is appealing to the parties to the conflict to find a way to bring the sailors to safety.