In the struggle to end the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, it remains unclear whether and when a breakthrough can be sealed. After U.S. President Donald Trump had held out the prospect of signing an initial agreement today—his 80th birthday—Tehran has so far left the date for a possible framework agreement with Washington open.

The Fars news agency, which is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, reported on Sunday morning, citing an insider, that Tehran had not yet made a final decision. “The examination of the political, legal, and technical aspects at the expert level is still ongoing,” Fars quoted a source familiar with the negotiating team as saying.

However, the Revolutionary Guards have also already attempted to justify a potential agreement. “The battlefield, popular presence, and diplomacy complement one another to safeguard the interests and rights of the Iranian nation,” said General Jadollah Javani, deputy head of the political department of the elite force, according to the Irna news agency.

Most recently, both sides, as well as mediator Pakistan, had spoken of a signing in the near future. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry wrote on X that an electronic signing ceremony was planned for today. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai told state broadcaster Irib on Saturday that they had never been so close to an agreement. However: “It is better to wait for the exact timing, as caution is advised due to the other side’s volatility.”

The proposed framework agreement is intended to serve as a starting point for in-depth talks between Washington and Tehran. In addition to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the agreement is reportedly intended to extend the fragile and repeatedly violated ceasefire by 60 days and serve as a starting point for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

In his post on the Truth Social platform early Saturday evening German time, Trump did not specify where, how, or by whom the agreement is to be signed. There had previously been talk of a ceremony in Geneva. On Saturday, the Iranian side merely stated that no trips by Iranian representatives to Geneva or to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, were planned for the next one to two days. Less than an hour’s drive from Geneva, the G7 summit will take place this coming week in the French town of Évian-les-Bains.

The U.S. news portal “Axios” reported that U.S. officials and sources in the mediating countries had confirmed that the signing would take place online. This is reportedly primarily for logistical reasons: Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the U.S. delegation, would otherwise not have been able to return to the U.S. in time before Trump departs for the G7 summit in France on Monday morning. For security reasons, the U.S. generally avoids having the president and vice president abroad at the same time.

What is known so far about the potential agreement:

* According to Trump, the Strait of Hormuz is to be reopened immediately after the signing. Shortly after the war began, Iran had largely brought traffic to a standstill in the strait—which is vital for global trade in oil, gas, and fertilizer—through threats and attacks on ships. Later, the U.S. imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to cut off Tehran’s oil revenues. Military clashes continued to occur in the strait even during the ceasefire.

* According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the agreement primarily aims to end hostilities on all fronts—including in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia.

* For Tehran, the negotiations also centered on the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. Trump wrote in his post on Saturday that Iran would not receive any money as a first step. According to a senior U.S. official, funds could be released subsequently, but only if the country first provides unspecified concessions. With appropriate cooperation, sanctions could also be eased in the future.

* According to a senior U.S. official, Iran will henceforth be prohibited from financing terrorist groups. Over the years, the country has supported the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthi militia in Yemen.

* According to Baghai, Iran’s nuclear program and other relevant issues are set to be on the negotiating agenda over the next 60 days. According to a high-ranking U.S. official, the framework agreement already includes a commitment by Iran to dismantle its nuclear program. Trump wrote on Saturday that, in due course, once everything has calmed down, they will go to Iran and recover the country’s stockpiles of uranium. These should then be diluted and destroyed—whether in Iran or in the U.S.

1. https://dpaq.de/zFS2Xfb

The U.S. and Israel have repeatedly justified their war against Iran by arguing that the Islamists in Tehran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. However, it is questionable whether the planned in-depth negotiations following the upcoming agreement will actually lead to a consensus on the controversial Iranian nuclear program.

Trump also indicated in his post on Saturday that not all obstacles have been cleared: While he wrote that the U.S. looked forward to long-term cooperation with Iran and the entire Middle East, he then added: “Hopefully, this process will proceed quickly, easily, and smoothly. If not, we have the ultimate alternative, which hopefully will never have to be used again!”

The war with Iran began on February 28 with American and Israeli attacks on targets in Iran. A ceasefire has been in effect since early April, though sporadic mutual attacks have continued during that time. Israel is not directly involved in the negotiations with Iran but has adhered to the ceasefire agreed upon between the U.S. and its arch-enemy. Trump indicated that Israel would continue to abide by agreements between Washington and Tehran in the future.