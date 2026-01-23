Progressive vs. Moderate: In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic primary for a Senate seat. His victory is seen as a sign that the balance of power within the Democratic Party may be shifting.

Vacant Senate Seat for Michigan Underdog Defeats the Establishment: Why Abdul El-Sayed's Victory Is So Remarkable

Here's what it's all about Abdul El-Sayed wins the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan against incumbent Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

The progressive politician prevailed despite having a significantly smaller campaign budget. His victory is seen as an important signal for the left wing of the Democratic Party.

Who Abdul El-Sayed is, what his political views are, and why his stance on Israel and the AIPAC lobbying group shaped the election campaign. Summary created with

Abdul El-Sayed is running as the Democratic candidate for a Senate seat in his home state of Michigan. He narrowly defeated his opponent, Democrat Haley Stevens, in the primary—he received 48.5 percent of the vote, while she received 47.5 percent. According to AP News, that amounts to 14,893 votes. On November 3, he will face Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

Despite the razor-thin margin, his victory in the U.S. primaries is being described as a landmark event.

Who is Abdul El-Sayed?

“He studied medicine—but realized that it is our broken political system that makes people sick”: That’s how Abdul El-Sayed introduces himself on his official website. The 41-year-old was born in the United States to Egyptian immigrants.

After completing his doctoral studies in Public Health, he did not work as a doctor but instead headed the Detroit Department of Public Health. There, among other things, he took on a major oil company that was polluting the drinking water.

In 2018, he ran for governor of Michigan but lost by a wide margin. He did not re-enter politics until 2025, when it was announced that a Senate seat for Michigan would become vacant.

Abdul El-Sayed is a member of the Democratic Party's left wing. During his campaign, he was supported by prominent progressives such as Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

What does Adul El-Sayed advocate for?

Among other things, he advocates for a government-run health insurance system, stricter regulations for large corporations and lobbying, higher taxes on the wealthy, the expansion of workers’ rights, and ambitious climate and social policies. He also calls for the abolition of the immigration and customs enforcement agency, ICE.

Regarding the Middle East conflict, he strongly condemns Israel’s actions and calls for an end to U.S. support. In doing so, he takes a much more critical stance toward Israel than many of his party colleagues. In his podcast, he highlighted the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and the genocide Israel is perpetrating against the Palestinians.

Who did he run against?

His opponent, Haley Stevens, has more political experience: She has represented a Michigan district in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2019. The Democrat belongs to the moderate, business-friendly wing of the party.

Haley Stevens lost by a very narrow margin. Associated Press

She advocates for an active industrial policy that includes government investment in future technologies, infrastructure, and domestic production to strengthen U.S. competitiveness and secure well-paying jobs.

In foreign policy, she has emerged as a staunch supporter of Israel. During the primary campaign, she was backed by numerous figures from the Democratic Party establishment.

Overall, her campaign budget was nine times larger than her opponent’s. She spent more than $63 million, while he spent about $7 million. She is said to have received about half of her budget from the pro-Israel lobby, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The lobby is one of the largest financial backers in U.S. elections and has more than doubled its budget over the past five years, as reported by the "New York Times" reports. AIPAC has never before invested as much in a campaign as it has in Haley Stevens’s.

The stance on Israel and the funding from AIPAC were major issues in the election campaign.

Why is his victory remarkable?

Haley Stevens had more political experience, a larger budget, and more support from the party establishment—and yet she lost to the “underdog” Abdul El-Sayed.

"In my opinion, Abdul's victory was the most extraordinary victory in modern American politics that I can remember," said his supporter Bernie Sanders once the results were in.

"El-Sayed's victory gave progressives exactly what they had been looking for: proof that their political approaches can prevail not only in cities and districts governed exclusively by Democrats, but also in a Democratic primary in one of the country's most important swing states," writes AP.

Progressives Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supported Abdul El-Sayed's campaign. Associated Press

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, who had worked alongside El-Sayed to mobilize support during the final stages of the campaign, told the news agency: “Abdul El-Sayed is now the poster child for the idea that economic activists who want to break the system can win in swing states.”

Those who have long criticized U.S. military support for Israel see Abdul El-Sayed’s victory as a sign that many Americans no longer wish to support Israel’s actions.

"No matter how much money you spend to cover up this matter: American voters will not support this genocide,” says political activist and influencer Matt Bernstein in an Instagram video.

What has been the reaction to El-Sayed's victory?

Losing candidate Haley Stevens congratulated Abdul El-Sayed in a statement and offered him her support. “This was an intense campaign that brought to light the full spectrum of views within the Democratic Party—and that is exactly what primaries are for,” she wrote.

And: “I am proud to have agreed to run for office, and even prouder to continue working together to ensure that this Senate seat remains in Democratic hands, that we win a majority in the U.S. Senate, and that we continue our work for Michigan.”

Not all Democrats are as conciliatory as she is. He will launch a new $15 million initiative, scheduled to run through 2028, aimed at discrediting democratic socialism, Democrat Jonathan Cowan reveals in the "New York Times".

Cowan is the president and co-founder of “Third Way,” a think tank associated with the Democratic center. “We’re preparing for the next war,” Cowan said. The fear among moderate Democrats: Abdul El-Sayed’s victory could pave the way for a progressive to secure the party’s presidential nomination in 2028—only to then lose the general election.

Trump on Abdul El-Sayed:



This guy hates Jews. Somebody said, "Oh, that's a little strong." No, he hates Jews, and he hates Israel.



Abdul El-Sayed! Can you believe this? This could only happen to me.



Abdul El-Sayed! Lovely gentleman. He is a man of hate. pic.twitter.com/9vKo7P2429 — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 5, 2026

President Trump also spoke out following the Michigan primaries. “Abdul El-Sayed is a charming gentleman. He is a man of hate,” he said at an event in Las Vegas. “He hates Israel and he hates Jews. He’s full of shit,” the president claimed.

The winner from Michigan is taking it in stride. “It’s true that I’m a charming gentleman,” he says in an interview with CNN. But the rest isn’t true.

Instead of addressing Trump's statements, he emphasizes what he hopes to accomplish as a senator and how important access to health care and affordable housing, among other things, are for the people of Michigan.

In the interview, he also emphasizes that while he and Haley Stevens disagree on some issues, there is much more that unites them as Democrats.

His interview is well-received. “Good heavens, it’s such a relief to see a politician who can actually express himself clearly,” someone writes in response. Another user says, “Abdul focuses on the American family, not on a foreign country. Vote for him.” And a third comments, “He’s an exceptional talent. People of Michigan, you’ve really hit the jackpot.”