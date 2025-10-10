  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Commodus passage in the Colosseum Underground secret passage open to all for the first time

Nicole Agostini

10.10.2025

The secret passage that once served the Roman emperors as a hidden entrance to the arena can now be visited in the Colosseum in Rome. Find out why the underground corridor is called the Commodus Corridor in the video.

10.10.2025, 22:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The so-called Commodus Corridor in the Colosseum in Rome is open to the public for the first time.
  • The underground corridor was built between the 1st and 2nd centuries AD for emperors to enter the arena unseen.
  • The renovation of the corridor, which was discovered in the 19th century, lasted until September 2025.
Show more

Once secret, the so-called Commodus Corridor is now open to the public in Rome. The underground corridor, which was discovered in the 19th century and renovated until September 2025, is now accessible to all Colosseum visitors.

"This passageway is now open to the public for the first time. Visitors can experience what it was like to be emperor," archaeologist Barbara Lazzaro told the Reuters news agency.

What does the emperor have to do with it? The mysterious secret passageway was deliberately built for the emperors between the 1st and 2nd centuries AD. It allowed them to enter the arena in secret without being seen by the crowds. Gladiator fights and other events took place in the arena.

Find out why the gang is called the Commodus Gang in the video.

More videos from this section

More from the department

Sensational find in Lake Constance. Underwater archaeologists discover 200-year-old sailboat

Sensational find in Lake ConstanceUnderwater archaeologists discover 200-year-old sailboat

Archaeology. Workers in Peru stumble upon mummy more than 1000 years old

ArchaeologyWorkers in Peru stumble upon mummy more than 1000 years old