The secret passage that once served the Roman emperors as a hidden entrance to the arena can now be visited in the Colosseum in Rome. Find out why the underground corridor is called the Commodus Corridor in the video.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The so-called Commodus Corridor in the Colosseum in Rome is open to the public for the first time.

The underground corridor was built between the 1st and 2nd centuries AD for emperors to enter the arena unseen.

The renovation of the corridor, which was discovered in the 19th century, lasted until September 2025. Show more

Once secret, the so-called Commodus Corridor is now open to the public in Rome. The underground corridor, which was discovered in the 19th century and renovated until September 2025, is now accessible to all Colosseum visitors.

"This passageway is now open to the public for the first time. Visitors can experience what it was like to be emperor," archaeologist Barbara Lazzaro told the Reuters news agency.

What does the emperor have to do with it? The mysterious secret passageway was deliberately built for the emperors between the 1st and 2nd centuries AD. It allowed them to enter the arena in secret without being seen by the crowds. Gladiator fights and other events took place in the arena.

