A funeral director in England had promised relatives that their loved ones would be cremated. Instead, police found 31 bodies in a cold storage room—some of which had been there for months or years. The 48-year-old has pleaded guilty to charges including fraud and theft.

Instead of cremation Undertaker Stored 31 Bodies on Shelves — Now He Faces Prison Time

Here's what it's all about Police discovered 31 uncremated bodies at a funeral home in Hull.

The owner pleaded guilty to numerous charges and faces a prison sentence.

The case has sparked calls for stricter regulations for funeral homes in England and Wales. Summary created with

At a funeral home in Hull, England, police found 31 bodies that should have been cremated long ago. The bodies were lying on shelves in a cold storage room and, according to the prosecutor’s office, were in various stages of decomposition.

The 48-year-old owner of the company had already pleaded guilty to numerous charges in April. These include fraud and theft. A five-day sentencing hearing began Monday at Hull Crown Court. The man faces a prison sentence.

A child's body lay at the institute for two years

Among the deceased were also the remains of a two-year-old child. These are said to have been at the institute for two years already.

In addition, investigators seized more than 100 urns containing the ashes of the deceased. According to the district attorney’s office, a former employee described the company as “the setting of a horror movie.”

The prosecutor stated in court that most of the bodies had not been covered. The defendant had deceived relatives, made false promises, and also embezzled donations that were intended for charitable purposes.

Funeral director cites financial problems

The man cited financial difficulties as the reason for his actions. He said he had accumulated debts of about 90,000 pounds because customers had not always paid their bills.

The district attorney's office disputes this account. It claims that the company's financial situation was not precarious. Instead, the funeral director is alleged to have spent money on himself or others and to have incurred excessive personal expenses.

Mother Believed Her Son Would Be Cremated

More than 100 family members are expected to speak at the hearing. One of those affected is Jasmine Beverley. Her son, Sunny, was stillborn in May 2022.

She assumed that her child had been cremated after the funeral service. She later learned that, nearly two years later, his remains were still at the company—in a brown envelope on the floor.

The case has sparked a debate in the United Kingdom about the regulation of funeral homes.

In England and Wales, no license is required to work as a funeral director. Several stakeholders and lawmakers now want to push for stricter regulations. In Scotland, a code of conduct has been in effect since March 2025.