Vienna's historic center was added to UNESCO's Red List in 2017. The reason was a controversial high-rise project—which has since been revised.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has removed Vienna’s historic center from the List of World Heritage Sites in Danger. The decision was announced by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is meeting in Busan, South Korea, through Wednesday.

In 2017, Vienna’s Old Town was placed on UNESCO’s Red List due to a controversial high-rise project at Heumarkt. Since then, the planned building project—which originally had a maximum height of 73 meters—has been scaled back to just under 50 meters. However, the new version still has to undergo an environmental impact assessment.

UNESCO criticized the project, stating that the skyscraper would detract from the historic character of Vienna’s city center. Vienna’s city center has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2001 due to its unique cityscape, featuring buildings from the Middle Ages, the Baroque period, and the Gründerzeit era.

Following the recent decision in Busan, there are still 58 sites on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Most of them are threatened by armed conflicts, natural disasters, and the effects of climate change.