For the first time in more than a decade, the number of refugees worldwide has declined. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 41.6 million people who had fled their homes due to violence and conflict were living abroad last year, three percent fewer than the previous year.

“This small decline is good news,” said the new UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih. However, he added a “but.” Although more people have returned to their home countries only once in the past 60 years than in 2025, this was largely not a voluntary decision. If people are forced to return to a country that is not safe and where they cannot make a living, this could quickly trigger the next wave of displacement, Salih said.

Among others, Pakistan and Iran forced 2025 million Afghans—some of whom had been living in the country for years—to return home.

Germany with the second-highest number of refugees

In 2025, 5.4 million people fled abroad for the first time due to conflict and persecution. About two-thirds lived near their home countries, often in countries where many residents themselves lack even the bare necessities.

According to the UNHCR, Germany is the country with the most refugees, behind Colombia and ahead of Turkey. There were 2.8 million refugees in Colombia, 2.7 million in Germany, and 2.4 million in Turkey.

More Integration Needed

About 70 percent of refugees have been living in exile for more than five years and, according to the UNHCR, have little prospect of a resolution to the problems that drove them to flee. Salih aims to reduce this number by half by 2035.

The ultimate goal is peace in their homeland, he said. But Plan B must be to provide refugees with more educational opportunities so they can build a new life. They need more opportunities for integration. “Inclusion is not a burden, but a benefit,” said Salih. They would then contribute to the economy and the social system in the host country.

Minister: Germany Offers Prospects

Until now, the UNHCR has always focused on the total number of refugees—people who found refuge in their own country and those living abroad. According to UNHCR figures, this number stood at 117.8 million at the end of 2025, a good four percent less than at the end of 2024.

The new High Commissioner wants to shift the focus: to refugees and those in need of protection, as well as people who have applied for asylum and are awaiting a decision. In 2025, this group totaled 41.6 million. Historically, their needs have been the core mission of the UNHCR, which now also assists internally displaced persons.

Germany’s Minister for Development, Reem Alabali Radovan, also addresses the total figure, which she rounds up to 118 million: “Behind this dramatic number lie 118 million fates: people who lose their homes because they lie in ruins. Families torn apart for life. Children who lose their childhood and grow up without prospects,” she said.

Germany provides extensive on-the-ground assistance to ensure that refugee children can attend school, people receive medical care, or find work. “Because where people are given prospects for a future, no one has to flee,” said Radovan. “A more just and safer world is not created at our borders, but through shared responsibility far beyond them.”