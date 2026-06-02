Deportation centers in third countries for asylum seekers rejected in the EU are not a problem for the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR. A spokesperson in Geneva commented on the recent agreement between representatives of the European Parliament and the governments of the member states.

The establishment of such centers could certainly be considered if human rights standards are observed there, said UNHCR spokesperson Barbar Baloch.

"In particular, they could be considered for persons whose applications for international protection have been definitively rejected in a fair and efficient asylum procedure, who have no other legal basis for residence and who - despite adequate support - cannot voluntarily return to their country of origin or cannot be immediately forcibly returned to their country of origin," said Baloch.

One more hurdle before entry into force

The EU Parliament and the EU member states still have to approve the compromise before the new deportation rules can enter into force. This is usually a formality.

Rejected asylum seekers who cannot be returned to their country of origin - for example because their home country refuses to take them back or the EU country in question does not maintain diplomatic relations with the country in question - will be sent to special return hubs outside the European Union.