According to a security official, unidentified assailants have attacked the international airport in the capital city of Niamey, Niger.

The heavily armed attackers entered the premises in the early morning hours, fired indiscriminately, and set off explosions, a high-ranking security official at Diori Hamani Airport—who asked not to be named—told the German Press Agency.

Defense and security forces from the West African Sahel nation were able to regain control of the airport building after about an hour, he said. They remain on high alert and have cordoned off the area around the airport. No information was initially available regarding the identities of the perpetrators, the dead, or the injured.

Second Attack on Airport in 2026

Back in late January, a splinter group of the Islamic State (IS Sahel) terrorist militia had attacked the airport in Niamey and the adjacent air force base, where German Bundeswehr soldiers were also stationed until 2024. After Niger’s current military government ended military cooperation with Germany and other Western partners, the base now houses, among others, Russian mercenaries and drones purchased from Turkey.

Niger, a landlocked country located largely in the desert, has a population of about 28 million and is one of the poorest countries in the world. In July 2023, the military seized power in a coup. Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani, who is closely allied with Russia, has since been declared the new president without an election, a term that will last until at least 2030.