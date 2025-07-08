An unknown person has posed as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in order to obtain sensitive information. (archive image) Bild: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

An unknown person has used AI to impersonate US Secretary of State Marc Rubio. The fake Rubio even contacted high-ranking politicians.

Many fear that the further development of artificial intelligence will also increase the quality of fraud attempts. The US government has now realized that this is true: an unknown person used AI to impersonate Secretary of State Marc Rubio.

Not only was Rubio's voice deceptively duplicated using artificial intelligence, the AI also imitated his writing style. The wanted person sent both voice and text messages in Rubio's name on Signal, a messenger widely used by the Trump administration. A corresponding report by the US government is available to the Washington Post.

The fake Marc Rubio even contacted high-ranking politicians - in the US and abroad. According to the report, three foreign ministers were contacted by the unknown person, as well as a US governor and a member of the US parliament. No names are given.

Fraudsters on the hunt for state secrets

The fraud attempts began in mid-June, probably with the aim of obtaining sensitive information. The FBI did not wish to comment on the case when asked by the Washington Post. Professor Hanry Farid, who specializes in digital crimes, is quoted by the newspaper as saying: "This is exactly why you shouldn't use Signal or other insecure channels for official government business."

The Foreign Ministry announced a "thorough investigation" and "measures to prevent this from happening in the future".

Last March, then national security adviser Michael Waltz accidentally added a journalist to a chat group in Signal where secret consultations were taking place about a planned US attack in Yemen. As a result of the incident, the use of Signal for government purposes became known. Waltz was subsequently removed from his post and appointed as the American ambassador to the United Nations.